WINCHESTER — Randall Gasper, the Handley High School teacher accused of groping a female student, has turned himself in.
Gasper, 60, of the 200 block of Clearview Road in Luray, had been listed as a fugitive after being indicted by a Winchester Circuit Court grand jury on Tuesday. He turned himself in on Wednesday on assault and battery and incident liberties with a child charges.
Gasper is accused of fondling a female student between Aug. 1 and Nov. 30.
He was being held without bond on Thursday night at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He is due in court at 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 31.
