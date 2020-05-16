WINCHESTER — One of the women who spearheaded an effort to replace Winchester’s appointed School Board with an elected one has announced her campaign for mayor.
Danielle Bostick, a Ward 4 resident, is running as a Republican to challenge incumbent Mayor David Smith, a Democrat seeking a second four-year term in office.
Bostick’s decision to stand as a Republican was somewhat surprising, considering she made national news a few years ago when President Donald Trump blocked her from commenting on his Twitter account. But for Bostick, winning the mayoral seat is more important than political affiliations.
“At the local level, it’s about running a city ethically and with integrity,” she said in a telephone interview. “Transparency, engagement and accountability are not partisan issues. Those are the things that are important to me, and I think they’re important to the people who live here.”
Bostick, 42, is a former mental health counselor who currently teaches Latin at Handley High School and is vice president of the Winchester Educational Association. She also serves on Winchester’s Social Services Advisory Board and is a nationally recognized advocate for sexual assault survivors.
In July 2017, Bostick’s then-14-year-old daughter, a rising freshman at Handley High School, was sexually assaulted in a city park. Bostick became frustrated with Winchester Public Schools because she felt the system was not doing enough to shield her daughter from her attacker, who also attended Handley.
This eventually led Bostick, who is herself a survivor of sexual assault, to demand greater accountability from the city School Board. Last spring, she became involved with a voter referendum effort that successfully changed the board from one whose members are appointed by City Council to one whose members are elected by citizens. The first School Board election will be on Nov. 3, the same day that Bostick’s name will appear on the ballot next to Smith’s.
Bostick said she decided to run for mayor after realizing the disconnect between the citizens of Winchester and their political representatives didn’t end with the School Board. She said there is a significant divide between local residents and Rouss City Hall, which she hopes to address by making city government more transparent and accountable.
“Citizens really need to be empowered and enfranchised more in Winchester,” Bostick said.
For example, she said City Council for several years ignored complaints from professional firefighters and Winchester residents who claimed interference from Rouss City Hall was making it difficult to manage and staff the city’s Fire and Rescue Department. Last month, those claims were substantiated in an independent evaluation that revealed how ongoing tensions between the department and Rouss City Hall created a situation where Winchester is no longer adequately protected during fires and medical emergencies.
“City Council is viewing the city as a place that needs to appear good versus actually being good,” Bostick said. “A big focus of mine will be making Winchester a good place to live and not just visit, and that includes public safety. The neglect of the firefighters over the last four years, maybe even longer, has led to a real public safety crisis.”
Bostick said her first foray into politics is being guided by her belief that Winchester’s greatest strength is its people. If elected mayor, she plans to use the office and her vote on City Council to make Winchester a better place for current and future residents.
“This is our city; it’s not City Hall’s city,” Bostick said. “The people who live here deserve a government that works for them.”
