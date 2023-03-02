The E.C. Glass and Handley boys’ basketball teams couldn’t enter Friday’s Class 4 quarterfinals on more different paths.
The Hilltoppers (23-2) haven’t lost a contest in nearly two months, a streak of 14 games. No opponent has finished closer than 12 points to E.C. Glass since Jan. 9.
The Judges (17-10) haven’t had it anywhere near that easy. They’ve had to scrap for nearly every win and in their last outing they lost by 29 points against Tuscarora in the Region 4C final.
But even with those numbers and even a few stacked against his team, Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook believes the fight in his squad could make a difference against E.C. Glass in the contest, slated for 7:30 p.m. at Heritage High School in Lynchburg.
If the Judges are able to keep it close, they certainly have faced their share of tight finishes. They’ve had nine games decided by four points or less.
“I would venture to say that we are the most battle-tested team in the state tournament because our 17 wins have all really been dogfights,” Harrell-Zook said. “We are not unfamiliar with a close game or having to come back 8 or 10 at halftime or having to draw up a play for the last shot of the game.”
E.C. Glass certainly dominated its Seminole District foes this season. The Hilltoppers won each of their 14 district games by at least double digits and their average margin of victory in those matchups was 31.1 points. They knocked off Mecklenburg (87-36), George Washington-Danville (57-43) and Western Albemarle (53-41) in capturing the Region 4D tournament crown.
Coach DJ Best’s squad is led by two-time district and regional Player of the Year O’Maundre Harris. The 5-foot-9 senior guard averaged 24.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during the regular season and has scored 29, 24 and 22 in the three regional wins. He topped 1,000 career points this season.
The Judges will try defensive whiz Kaplan Ambrose on Harris, who Harrell-Zook said is one of the state’s top players. Ambrose has frustrated some big scorers in the postseason, but Harris may be his biggest challenge, yet.
“Our key to stopping him is going to have to be a concerted effort on the defensive end by all five of our players,” Harrell-Zook said. “We cannot simply expect Kaplan Ambrose to take someone out of their game for 32 minutes, especially a player of his caliber. Of course Kaplan is going to be a huge part of our defensive effort, but it’s going to take all five defenders to limit him.”
What makes Harris so difficult is that he can score in so many ways.
“He’s a three-way scorer — he can shoot it behind the arc, finish at the rim and get the mid-range pull-up,” Harrell-Zook said of Harris. “But at the end of the day, they’re a tough team and you can’t only focus on him or those other guys are going to be able to beat you.”
Jason Knox (6-2, Jr.) joined Harris on the All-Seminole District First Team. Aiden Treacy (5-11, Sr.) was a Second Team pick, while Dexter Harris (5-10, Jr.) and William Brestel (6-1, Sr.) were Honorable Mention picks.
The Hilltoppers’ losses have come against Spotswood (24-2), who they topped later in the season, and Northside (26-1). Spotswood, which whipped Handley twice, and Northside are meeting in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
Harrell-Zook says E.C. Glass has a common thread in its victories and losses.
“They are 23-2 for a reason,” he said. “They have an identity and they are very good at forcing that identity on other people. If you allow them to make you commit live-ball turnovers, they are going to turn those into points. They are going to let their will take over the game and that’s a big reason why they have been successful.
“I think if you look at the two games that they’ve lost, looking at Spotswood and Northside, those are two programs that I thought went into those games saying, ‘We are not going to get punked.’ That’s the mentality we have to have.”
To simulate the Hilltoppers’ pressure, Harrell-Zook has put eight and nine players defenders on the practice floor.
“We’re making it hard as it possibly can be so that in the game guys feel and ready to handle the pressure,” he said. “… If we don’t have an outlet or somebody to throw the ball to, I’d rather throw the ball in the stands than let them get a live-ball turnover because that’s their identity. That’s how they know how to win.”
The Judges opened practice this week trying to put an awful shooting performance out of their memory. They were 8 for 42 in the 54-25 loss to Tuscarora.
“We got up as many shots as we possibly could to try to wash away and wash down that shooting performance from the other night,” Harrell-Zook said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever shot 2-for-24 — 8 percent — for an entire half. We’ve kind of looked at it as, ‘Hey, it was a fluke. It’s not who we are. Let’s get up as many shots as we can today to get the confidence back that we know we should have.’”
The Judges counter the Hilltoppers with another regional Player of the Year. Emerson Fusco is averaging 18.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Kyren Oglesby (8.2 ppg), Jaevon Brisco (7.9 ppg) and Breylon Miller (7.1 ppg, 7.8 rpg) can hurt a defense.
Harrell-Zook believes the Judges, who beat last season’s state runner-up Loudoun County in the regional semifinals, have the versatility to pull off a victory.
“I believe we have multiple ways to win it,” Harrell-Zook said. “Our identity is that we are going to play the hardest, that we are going to be the most prepared and that we are able to win multiple ways. Those guys have to win by turning you over. If we can take that away, we are confident in our ability to win multiple ways.”
And Harrell-Zook says his team will pull out all of the stops to try to reach the Class 4 semifinals.
“We’re going to change defenses up on them a lot,” he said. “The second they get comfortable, we’re going to show them something else. They are a team that thrives on the comfortability of pressuring you. … We have to limit our mistakes and that will allow us to control the game.”
