WINCHESTER — Starting next fall, class schedules for Handley High School students will look significantly different than they do right now.
Principal Shahrazad Kablan told the Winchester School Board during presentation on Monday night that students will switch from taking four classes per semester to taking the same eight classes all year long.
Students will transition from a four block schedule, where they take the same four classes each day for a semester, to an alternating block schedule, with four periods per day that will include eight blocks over two days.
The process to explore new scheduling options began in November 2019, when Kablan’s predecessor Mike Dufrene started forming a team to look at the issue. Kablan continued the effort after she was hired in July.
Kablan told the board the new alternating day schedule will help students process information better because they will be taking the same classes all year, instead of completing a course in one semester. It also will provide an opportunity to build relationships between students and teachers, as they will be spending more time together.
“When you have teachers getting to know the students at the beginning of the school year, they get that relationship the whole year,” Kablan said.
Under the current schedule, she added, instruction time can be wasted at the start of each semester as teachers introduce course materials and get to know a new group of students.
Kablan did note some downsides to the alternating day schedule: teachers won’t see the same students every day; students will be managing eight classes instead of four, and the student load for teachers will double from 75 to 150.
But the new schedule will help increase opportunities for students to take more electives and Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses. The Shihahdeh Innovation Center, which will be the school division’s new hub for CTE, is expected to be finished in 2021. With high school students starting to take classes at the Innovation Center, the master schedule had to be considered, she said.
“We wanted a master schedule that would provide a seamless transition with next year’s opening of the Innovation Center,” Kablan said.
It is hoped that the new schedule will improve Handley’s chronic absenteeism rate and help better prepare students for college or a career after they graduate.
Kablan said she and her team members looked at teacher/student feedback on changing the master schedule, as they wanted their support. The team included school administrators, director of counseling, the CTE coordinator, teachers, students and parents/guardians.
Cole Cestaro and Lily England, Handley seniors who are student representatives on the School Board, said they support the change.
Monday night’s meeting was held at John Kerr Elementary School with limited in-person capacity and a livestream on YouTube. Attending the meeting included WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban, Vice Chairwoman Karen Holman and board members Mike Birchenough, Elyus Wallace, Marie Imoh and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales.
