Handley High School will induct 12 athletes, one coach and one contributor to the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame on Saturday when the Judges host Fauquier for a 1 p.m. football game at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
The classes of 2021 and 2022 will be honored. Handley has inducted 335 people into the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame and the Edwin Barksdale Wing since 1980. Go to judgesathleticassociation.com/hall-of-fame/ to learn more about the nomination process.
Class of 2021
Adam Dutton (2001)
In three years of varsity basketball, Dutton became the all-time school leader in assists and one of its top scorers. After his senior season, Dutton was named First Team All-State and to the Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star team, and was the first player in Handley’s history selected to the McDonald’s All-American Team. Dutton played varsity football and baseball for three years, and in 1999 he was a member of the state runner-up football team and the state championship baseball team.
Dutton played basketball at The College of William and Mary and at Hampden-Sydney College.
Kelli Partlow Kangas (1999)
Partlow won a tennis doubles state championship in 1996 and was a member of the squad that won the team state title in 1997. Partlow was also named All-Area and All-District in basketball and volleyball.
In 1998, Partlow played tennis nationally and was ranked as the 91st amateur in the nation. After graduating from Handley, Kelli played four years at The College of William and Mary, where she played on a doubles team ranked eighth in Division I.
Justin Payne (1999)
Payne finished his career with six varsity letters. In football, he finished 15th all-time in tackles. In 1999, Payne was named First Team All-Area and All-Region, Second Team All-State, and Third Team All-Met as part of the 1999 state runner-up team. In track, Dutton is 12th all-time in the 100-meter dash (11.4 seconds), 15th all-time in the 300 hurdles (41.74), and was a member of the district and region championship 4X100 teams to help the Judges win the 2000 state championship.
Payne attended Shenandoah University and played football on the 2000 team, SU’s first after reinstituting football.
Veronica Polston (2001)
Polston’s career highlights include three years of All-State track & field performances in the long jump, high jump, triple jump, 4X400-meter relay and 300 hurdles.
In 2000, she was the Region II champion in the long jump, where she set the school record and Region II meet record that stood for 17 years. She placed seventh in the nation for long jump at the Nike Indoor Track and Field Classic, the first Handley female athlete to place in that event. She was named Winchester Star Girls’ Track & Field Athlete of the Year and named to the Washington Post All-Met Track team in 2000.
Laricka Summers Polston (1991)
Summers holds the record for solo blocks in a season and is in the top 15 of every volleyball statistical category. She was named First Team All-Area and All District for three consecutive seasons, Second Team All-Region for two consecutive seasons, and First Team All-Region in 1991.
Reed Prosser (1991)
Prosser was a two-year starter in varsity football, basketball and baseball. Prosser was an All-Area and All-District selection in basketball his junior and senior years. He earned All-Area, All-District, and All-Region honors in baseball his senior year.
Prosser was a two-year starter at left tackle and a three-year letterman at The College of William & Mary.
Prosser began his coaching career at Handley and later helped start the football program at Shenandoah University, serving as defensive coordinator for the program’s first three seasons. Prosser then became the high school head coach at Broadway (2003-05), Millbrook (2006-12) and Heritage (2013-17). Prosser has served as the Director of Student Activities at Handley since 2018.
Scott Arthur
Selected as a contributor, Arthur joins 22 other people who have volunteered their personal time through service to Handley or to the Judges Athletic Association, which provides for the unbudgeted requests of the Handley athletic program. His contributions include responsibility for oversight of the financial health of the JAA, which includes investment strategy and resource allocation.
The 1977 Handley graduate currently serves on the Senior Board of the JAA.
Class of 2022
Michael Campbell (2002)
In baseball, Campbell was First Team All-State in 2001 and 2002. In 2002, he was named VHSL, Winchester Star and Northern Virginia Daily Player of The Year. He batted .426 during his career with seven home runs. His 19 consecutive on-base plate appearances during his senior year is the all-time Handley record. As a pitcher, he was 16-1 during his junior and senior years and finished with a school record for career ERA (1.10) and strikeouts (136). Campbell was also an All-District football quarterback and basketball player.
Campbell played baseball at the University of South Carolina. A four-year starter, Campbell holds school records for games played, at-bats and triples. He is second all-time in hits and singles. His batting percentage was .364 during his senior year.
Campbell was drafted in the 20th round by the San Diego Padres in 2006. He played four years of minor league/Frontier League baseball.
Seann Chambers (2001)
Chambers was the outdoor track individual state champion in 110 hurdles and the runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 2001. He was All-State in all indoor hurdle events in 2000. He recorded top-five times in Handley history in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
Chambers played football and was a member of the 1999 state runner-up team.
Bobby Lockhart (2002)
A distance star, Lockhart is the most decorated state champion in the history of the Handley and in the history of the Virginia High School League. In cross country and track, he won 18 individual state championships (he won four in cross country and never lost an event at a state track meet), one Adidas outdoor national track championship, and one Nike indoor national track championship. Lockhart holds state records in every race he ran except the 800. He earned The Winchester Star Boys’ Cross Country Runner of the Year and Track & Field Athlete of the Year four times each and Star Boys’ Athlete of the Year twice.
Lockhart was named an All-American at the University of Wisconsin and later coached NCAA Division I track and cross country. Currently, he serves as the head coach for the University of California cross country team.
David Marut Jr. (2001)
A soccer player, Marut Jr. was First Team All-Area, All-District, All-Region, and All-State Honorable Mention in 1999. In 2000 and 2001, he was named First Team All-State and Washington Post All-Met. He was named Northwestern District, Winchester Star and Northern Virginia Daily Player of the Year in 2000 and 2001. He earned Star co-PoY honors in 2001 and was named as a Virginia High School Coaches Association All-Star selection. After his senior season, Marut was the all-time leading in points (goals and assists).
Marut played NCAA Division I soccer at American University and was named the Most Valuable Player in 2003.
Fran Ritchie (2002)
Ritchie was tied for the most letters earned by a female athlete with 11 upon graduation. Ritchie was named All-District, All Region, and All-State in indoor and outdoor track for two years.
Ritchie attended the University of Delaware and lettered in indoor and outdoor track while playing club rugby for three years.
Sarah Wingfield (1996)
Wingfield’s 11 varsity letters were a record at the time of her graduation, earning four letters each in basketball and softball and three in volleyball. Wingfield was named All-Area and All-District in basketball and volleyball and All-Region in volleyball. Wingfield attended Juniata College and played NCAA Division III basketball.
Wingfield returned to Winchester and coached basketball at Handley from 2002 to 2005. Currently, Wingfield works for Winchester Public Schools.
Tony Rayburn
Selected for his contributions as football and wrestling coach, Rayburn is the second all-time winningest football coach at Handley, with a 97-62 record in 14 seasons.
Rayburn served as defensive coordinator for the 1994 state championship team and the 1999 state runner-up team. Rayburn was named Northwestern District Coach of the Year three times from 2003-2005; Region II Coach of the Tear two times; and Winchester Star (2003-04, 08-09) and Northern Virginia Daily Coach of the Year on four occasions. As a head wrestling coach, Rayburn coached seven All-State wrestlers, including two state champions.
