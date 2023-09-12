Handley High School will induct six athletes, one coach and one contributor into the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame on Saturday when the Judges host Brentsville for a 1 p.m. football game at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium. Two of the athletes will receive enshrinement into the Edwin Barksdale Wing reserved for Douglas School athletic figures.
Handley has inducted 343 people into the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame and the Edwin Barksdale Wing since 1980. Go to judgesathleticassociation.com/hall-of-fame/ to learn more about the nomination process.
Michael Hardware (1986)
A basketball standout, Hardware earned recognition as First Team All-District and All-Region and Second Team All-State as a senior. In school history, Hardware ranks 10th all-time in scoring; 12th all-time in two-point field goal percentage; ninth in total shooting percentage; sixth in rebounds; and sixth in blocked shots. Hall of Fame athlete and coach Tommy Dixon identifies Hardware as one of the 10 best players he ever coached or saw at Handley High School.
Matt Stillwagon (2003)
Stillwagon starred in tennis. During his freshman year in 2000, he was the state runner-up in singles and doubles. In his last three years, Stillwagon was the district, regional and state champion in singles and doubles. He was the Winchester Star Boys' Tennis Player of the Year for all four of his high school seasons. Following graduation, Matt played NCAA Division I tennis at the University of Richmond.
Mark Turner (1999)
A standout defensive soccer player, Turner was a four-year starter. From his sophomore to senior year, Turner played on teams that won three district championships, three regional championships and reached the state semifinals three times, with the 1998 team his junior year earning state runner-up status. Turner was First Team All-District and All-Region and Second Team All-State in 1998 and 1999. After graduation, Turner played for NCAA Division III Shenandoah University. Turner serves as a coach and is on the Board of Directors for Blue Ridge United. Turner serves on the Marketing and Communication Committee for the Handley 100th celebration.
Michael Turner (1999)
Turner was a standout boys' soccer defensive player and four-year starter from 1996-1999. He was a four-year starter. Turner played on teams that won three district championships, three regional championships and reached the state semifinals three times, with the 1998 team his junior year earning state runner-up status. Turner was First Team All-District and All-Region and Second Team All-State in 1998 and 1999. In 1999, Turner was named Defensive Player of the Year. After graduation, Turner played for Shenandoah University. Turner coached for Blue Ridge United for four years.
Jimmy Robertson
A 1986 Handley graduate, Robertson played tennis at Handley before becoming the school's boys' tennis head coach from 1996-2014. Robertson’s teams won 296 matches and recorded four state championships, two state runners-up finishes, three other state semifinal appearances, eight regional championships, three regional runners-up finishes and 15 district championships. In individual play, Robertson coached 19 district champions, 18 regional champions and 10 state champions. He was named VHSL Tennis Coach of the Year on four occasions and Winchester Star Tennis Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2012.
Known for his mentorship of students who are interested in carpentry and woodworking, Robertson helped build the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion and the Judges Athletic Association Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame wall in the Maddex-Omps Gymnasium at Handley. In recognition of his volunteer service to the Handley athletics, Robertson received the Judges Athletic Association Ancil Gray award in 2023.
Sam McCall
A 1968 Handley graduate, McCall is credited with 41 seasons of volunteer service to Handley athletics since 1964. He served as a football manager in 1964 and 1965. Sam has served as the head football manager since 2011, basketball scorekeeper since 2011, basketball scoreboard operator since 2014 and baseball scoreboard operator since 2011. McCall received the Judges Athletic Association Ancil Gray award in 2015 for outstanding service to Handley athletics. McCall is the first manager and 14th contributor inducted into the Hunter Maddex Hall of Fame.
Beverly Gaskins (Douglas, 1956)
Gaskins starred in football and basketball. During the 1953 football season, Gaskins was the leading scorer on the football team. During the 1954-1955 and 1955-1956 basketball campaigns, Gaskins averaged 14 points a game and was the second leading scorer on the team.
William “Shep” Harris (Douglas, 1958)
Harris was an outstanding offensive and defensive lineman/linebacker in football. He served the City of Winchester as a member of the School Board from 1986-1992.
