Handley Track Replacement

Pedro Puyan of Ruston Paving Co. Inc. in Gainesville operates a milling machine on the Handley High School track Thursday as part of a replacement project. The track encircling the football field had become so deteriorated officials had decided it couldn't be used for any track and field meets. New asphalt is scheduled to be put down Monday, and after time for curing, a rubber top surface will be added.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

