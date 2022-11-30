WINCHESTER — Starting the season without your top returning player is rough.
Running into a swarming, trapping defense with a lineup of inexperienced players just multiplies the pain.
Handley was buried by an avalanche of 38 turnovers as the Judges tumbled 84-46 against Spotswood at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium on Tuesday. The Trailblazers, led by 18 points from Tyler Sprague and 17 from Camryn Pacheco, outscored Handley 26-9 in the second quarter and 21-5 in the final period to pull away to the dominant victory.
“What they’ve been doing, they’ve been doing for 50 years,” Handley coach Zach Harrell-Zook said of the Trailblazers. “That’s why we want them on the schedule in December. Have it happen now. Fix it now. Be challenged. Be tested.”
The Judges were without senior guard Emerson Fusco, the reigning Class 4 Northwestern District and Winchester Star Player of the Year, who was injured off the court. Harrell-Zook said it is uncertain when Fusco can return.
That left the Judges with starting forward Isaiah Lavette as the lone letterman back from last season on this year’s roster.
Despite turning the ball over on its first four possessions, Handley was able to stay with Spotswood through the opening quarter. The contest was tied at 12-12 as the Judges forced several turnovers and tough shots.
Brendan Campbell’s three-point play to start the second quarter gave the Judges their biggest lead at 15-12, but it would be the last field goal Handley would make in the period. Led by Breylon Miller, who piled up rebounds on the offensive glass, Handley would go to the line 18 times in the period, but they would make just seven.
Spotswood took advantage. Leading 21-17, the Trailblazers went on a 12-0 run to take control. Jackson Li and Ja’corey Shelton each nailed a 3-pointer in the run. Spotswood led 38-21 at the half.
The Judges never cut the lead into single digits from there. They got as close as 42-29 on a 3-pointer by Amari Brown, but Spotswood closed out the quarter with a 6-0 spurt to push the lead to 63-41.
The final eight minutes, some of which were played with a running clock, all belonged to the Trailblazers.
Pacheco, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard who Harrell-Zook said was being scouted by James Madison on Tuesday, had five points in an 8-0 run to open the quarter. The Judges had just two baskets in the period.
Rayne Dean (11), Shelton (10) and David Gipson (10) also scored in double figures for the Trailblazers, who will host Handley on Dec. 6.
Harrell-Zook said he was disappointed with how his team closed.
“The one thing that happened later on in the game that I never foresaw with this group is that we let off our motor a little bit,” he said. “It’s such a hard-working group. We play so hard and compete.”
Every Judges player got an opportunity to play multiple minutes in the contest. Freshmen guards Jaevon Brisco (who started) and Brown saw extended time. Brisco and sophomore Campbell led the Judges with nine points each.
“I’ll say this about the younger guys, they’re out there for a reason,” Harrell-Zook said. “They are the hardest workers in the program. ... I’ve complete and total confidence in them. Each time they get out on the floor, they’re getting older, more wise and more experienced. I think you saw from tonight that they can play, too.”
And with a tough non-district schedule, the younger players are going to get baptized quickly. That is by design for the entire squad.
“We are going to make December challenging,” Harrell-Zook said. “We are going to force adversity on us early. We don’t want it to slap us in the face in late January. Player leadership has got to come and it’s got to be early. I can’t think of a better way to be more fired up for a practice tomorrow than what just happened tonight on the floor.”
Harrell-Zook said the game film will show plenty of areas for improvement and that practice is going to make some decisions about his lineup going forward.
“It’s a privilege to play this game and to wear Handley across your chest,” Harrell-Zook said. “The hardest working kids are going to be the ones out on the floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.