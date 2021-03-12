WINCHESTER — The Handley volleyball team didn’t get the result it was hoping for Thursday night, but the competitive match could make the Judges better in the long run.
Handley was on the precipice of sending its Class 4 Northwestern District clash with Fauquier to a fifth and deciding set, but the Falcons closed the fourth set on a 9-1 run to defeat the Judges 3-1 (22-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-23).
The Judges (4-1, 2-1 district) and the Falcons (3-1, 3-0) were the last two teams unbeaten in district play heading into Thursday.
Handley certainly showed it can hang with a Fauquier team that swept the Judges in both regular-season matches last year.
But the Falcons proved to be a little better at finishing off their attacks over the course of the night. Freshman Caroline Towle’s match-high 19th kill to make it 23-21 Handley in the fourth set allowed her to finish off the match with some blistering serves, as she served three of her four aces on three of the last four points.
“I think both sides put in their best effort all the way around,” Handley coach Lindsay Cole said. “Just adjusting and keeping adjusting to all the hitters and what they were giving on each side of the net.
“We kind of slipped down a little bit at the end with our blocking scheme, which was kind of hanging our defense out to dry, and their hitters got a little bit of an edge on that. And they hadn’t really been acing us until the end.”
Handley senior hitter Emilie Pifer said communication was an issue for the Judges down the stretch.
“Our energy stayed pretty solid, except in the very end,” said Pifer, who had 22 digs and 11 kills. “I thought we played pretty well. Our chemistry is pretty good. We don’t have any big issues to fix. Just little things.”
There’s definitely been a lot to like about this year’s Handley team. The Judges won only six times in a 19-match season last year, but they swept each of their first four opponents this year before running into the Falcons.
Playing in front of a handful of fans at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium (each Handley player is allowed one ticket), the Judges showed some toughness early on, rallying from a 13-8 deficit to win the first set.
Pifer had four kills, her sophomore sister Lindsay had three kills and two aces, sophomore Izzy Manheimer had three kills and an ace and junior Anna Prosser had two kills and two aces in the opening set. Lindsay Pifer finished off the 25-22 set with a cross-court blast for a kill.
The Falcons’ hitting picked up in the second set though, with Emma Carter (15 kills, three aces) contributing six kills as the Falcons won 25-18. Towle, Carter and Skyler Furr (11 kills, six blocks for the match) combined for 16 kills in the third set.
“As we went along, passing and hitting each got us back in the game, with consistency,” Fauquier coach Diana Story said.
Handley jumped out to a 6-1 lead to start the fourth set. After Fauquier cuts its deficit to 12-11, the Judges went on a 7-1 burst that featured two aces from Lindsay Pifer and one from Prosser to make it 19-12.
The Judges were still in good shape at 22-16, but setter Daniella Lawson flicked the ball beautifully to the back of the court on Fauquier’s third hit on a scramble play for a kill to make it 22-19, then Towles took over with two kills and three aces for Fauquier’s last six points.
“What this team has been able to do is chip, chip, chip,” Story said. “We’ve chipped away a couple of times this season. We have a game in practice where we work on that, so it helps when we get into a game because we know we can do it.”
Story gave a lot of credit to Cole for the job that Handley has done this season.
“I definitely like the team chemistry,” Cole said. “All season, they’ve been working together. We’re just getting better each time we go out, especially for being such a young team last year.”
Cole said the goal before the season was to challenge for a district title, and Thursday showed the Judges can play with anyone in the district. Kettle Run — which lost to Fauquier in five sets — is the only district foe the Judges haven’t faced, and that takes place on Tuesday in Nokesville.
“If anything, this is going to help the girls get even more hungry,” Cole said. “We just have to learn how to finish each point.”
Emilie Pifer said the Judges are ready to give everything they have given the unique circumstances of the season, which normally takes place in the fall.
“It’s definitely super important to get my senior year, because I didn’t think I was going to be able to play [because of COVID-19],” Pifer said. “It’s definitely very meaningful for me and the rest of the team. It’s nice to get a good year in.”
The Judges were also led on Thursday by Lindsay Pifer (17 assists, 15 digs, 10 kills, six aces), Kyla Tigney (six kills) and Prosser (five aces, five kills).
