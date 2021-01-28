WINCHESTER — An inexperienced Handley wrestling team has taken its lumps this season, but a lot went right on Wednesday night.
In its only home match of the season, the Judges whipped Class 4 Northwestern District foe Culpeper County 60-18, then breezed past Grace Christian School of Staunton 63-18 at Maddex-Omps Gymasium.
Due to a large number of forfeits, the tri-competition took only 85 minutes to complete, even factoring in some exhibition matches. (Culpeper beat Grace 42-24 in the event opener.)
But the Judges (3-10 record) did a pretty good job of handling their business on the mat, going 6-5 with five pins in the matches that actually took place against Culpeper (2-11) and Grace (0-3).
That 6-5 record was compiled even though Handley stars Cam Gordon (a junior who placed third in Class 4 last year at 106 pounds) and fellow 2020 state qualifier and sophomore Rodd’ney Davenport (a 10-second pin to open the Judges’ night against Culpeper) were essentially benched for three matches. Gordon picked up two forfeit wins at 120, and Davenport was forfeited to by Grace, though Davenport did end the night with an exhibition pin.
Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta — who has only one senior on his 16-man roster — is pleased to be past the stage where his team was forfeiting numerous matches.
In Handley’s first three competitions, Mezzatesta said the Judges were often forfeiting four-to-five weight classes, and as many as eight classes, in part because they went up against many of the premier teams in the state. He didn’t want to put some of his young and inexperienced wrestlers out on the mat against vastly experienced competition.
But in a quad on Saturday at Strasburg, Mezzatesta felt more confident about those younger wrestlers and Handley picked up its first win of the season by beating Clarke County. And on Wednesday, the Judges had someone at every weight class except 138.
“Some of these guys were JV last year, some of them had no experience, and some of them were making big jumps in weight from last year,” said Mezzatesta, noting that three of his starters Wednesday had put on at least 50 pounds from last year. “But I told them last week it was time now.”
And on Wednesday, several made the most of their time on the mat.
Sophomore Simon Bishop was one of two Handley wrestlers who got to wrestle two matches that counted towards his team’s match score. He needed just 47 seconds to beat Culpeper and 90 seconds to beat Grace.
That’s been the norm for Bishop this year. He’s won all but one of his matches this year (a 7-1 loss to Skyline’s Heath Rudolph, who placed fifth in Class 4 at 145 pounds for Sherando last year), and those wins have all come by technical fall, pin or forfeit.
Bishop said he’s motivated greatly by what happened to him as a freshman, when he went 34-7 but didn’t qualify for the Region 4C tournament. The 138-pound weight class at the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament was stacked last year (three of the top four 138 placers in the state came from the district), and Bishop lost to both state finalists in overtime at the district tournament. Bishop was eliminated in the consolation bracket by state runner-up William Winegardner of Liberty, who suffered an upset loss in the championship quarterfinals.
Bishop said he spent a lot time over the summer in Fairfax working out with Lio Quezada, a two-time state champion and 2016 Handley graduate.
“He pushed me a lot, and helped me develop my actual wrestling game along with my mental game,” Bishop said. “I’m definitely feeling good about the postseason.”
Davenport has been working out with one of Quezada’s teammates, Tommy Shea-Roop. Both Quezada (George Mason) and Shea-Roop (Virginia Military Institute) spent some time wrestling in college.
“He’s been helping me with underhooks, good hip position, and moving my feet a little bit more,” Davenport said. “I think that’s helping a lot. This season has been fun.”
In addition to Gordon, Bishop and Davenport, others who went 2-0 for Handley on Wednesday were freshman Nick Baker (106, two forfeits); freshman Garrett Stickley (113, one pin against Culpeper in 1:50, one forfeit); sophomore Remington Oesterblad (126, two forfeits); freshman Henry Felix (132, two forfeits); senior Caleb Slack (145, one decision, one forfeit); and junior Alex Barth (195, one pin in 40 seconds against Culpeper, one forfeit).
The only senior on the team, Slack took advantage of his last opportunity to wrestle at home with an 11-4 win against Grace. Slack led 2-1 after one period, got a reversal and an escape to lead 6-3 after two periods, and added an escape and two takedowns to finish with an 11-4 win.
“It’s my last year, and I’ve got to make the most of it,” Slack said. “I’m really happy I’m getting the opportunity. I’ve just got to keep pushing myself and try to get to states in the postseason.”
Slack liked what he saw from his team as they continue to prepare for next Friday’s Class 4 Northwestern District tournament at Fauquier.
“We don’t have a great record this season, but we’ve all put in work, and that showed tonight,” Slack said. “I’m proud of my team. It’s nice [to have a mostly full lineup] and have everybody be able to go out there and wrestle. Even if they lose, they’re getting out there and getting more experience.”
Mezzatesta said while this year’s Handley team isn’t experienced, they’ve been working well together and are doing what they can to help each other, even while there were doubts about having a season due to COVID-19.
“It’s rewarding to see,” Mezzatesta said. “I told them the other day, I wouldn’t trade any of you, because you have such good attitudes every day.”
