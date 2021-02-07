WARRENTON — With fans not allowed at most high school events this winter, the atmopshere has been pretty quiet.
That wasn’t the case at the end of Friday’s Class 4 Northwestern District wrestling tournament. Rodd’ney Davenport took care of that.
Handley trailed Kettle Run by four points with only Davenport’s 285-pound championship match remaining, and the sophomore earned the Judges six points with a victory by fall over Fauquier’s Gavin Robertson to give Handley its first postseason championship in five years.
Davenport hadn’t even popped up off the mat before a series of roars started from his teammates, and Davenport was quick to bellow with them as people rushed to congratulate him at Fauquier High School.
Davenport earned four points for the win and an additional two points for the pin — a victory by decision would not have given the Judges the outright title. In winning their first postseason title since the 2016 Conference 21 West championship, the Judges scored 199 points and Kettle Run had 197.
Liberty was third with 192.5 points, three-time defending champion Fauquier was fourth with 174 and Culpeper County was fifth with 92.
Davenport (12-3 record this year) didn’t wrestle at last year’s state tournament because of an ailment, and his desire to prove himself to his teammates and the best the rest of the state has to offer are some of the things that are driving him this year.
“I felt like I let my team down last year [by not competing at the state tournament],” said Davenport, shortly before posing with his teammates for a group photo. “I just got back in the weight room and the wrestling room. So many people helped me along the way. It’s amazing to win this.
“People probably thought we were going to be bad this year, because we lost [state qualifiers] Kingsley [Menifee], Mac Gordon, Hunter [Thompson]. But [my teammates] over there fought for me [today], and I fought for them. It was a mutual thing, and we’re just glad to be here and have [this championship].”
Handley was not an obvious choice to win Friday’s title. The Judges started the year by losing all eight of their dual matches in their first three competitions, including one loss each to Kettle Run, Liberty and Fauquier.
But the “anything’s possible” concept heading into this year’s postseason has never been stronger, because Virginia High School League COVID-19 restrictions limited teams to dual competitions only during the regular season. And Friday showed the Judges have one heck of a tournament team.
With the top four wrestlers in each weight class advancing to next Saturday’s Region 4C tournament at Tuscarora High School, the top four teams boasted similar numbers in terms of regional qualifiers (each will have 11-13 wrestlers moving on; the Judges will have 12).
But Handley tied for the most champions with four, and those four wrestlers made their wins count. Freshman Nick Baker (106 pounds), junior Cam Gordon (120), sophomore Simon Bishop (152) and Davenport combined to go 8-0 with five pins and two technical falls.
The Judges also won the most third-place matches (four). As a result, the Judges were able to take advantage of one break they did get — defending 126-pound state champion DJ Richards of Fauquier was unable to compete in the tournament and forfeited his semifinal to sophomore Remington Olsterblad, who finished in second place.
“The guys did a great job every time they wrestled,” Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta said. “We talk all the time about wresting as if it’s your last match, and they wrestled like that the whole time. We pretty much maxed out our points total.
“This is a group that has fun together. They never give up. It’s a special group. We haven’t had a chance to see what we were like as a tournament team. We do have guys who can get to the finals, we do have guys who can take third and fourth. We’re clearly a better tournament team than we are a dual team.”
Baker (11-1) got the championship round started by avenging his only defeat of the year against Liberty’s Christian Eberhart, though Baker’s chances didn’t look promising early. Eberhart took Baker down twice en route to a 4-1 lead after one period.
Baker said he simply picked up his intensity after that, and he got a reversal 20 seconds into the second period and a takedown with 41 seconds left in the third period to take a 5-4 lead. Eberhart took a low shot on a restart against Baker, but Baker backed up and swept around Eberhart for the takedown.
From there, Baker rode out Eberhart while dealing with several restarts.
“You could tell it was in his heart tonight,” Mezzatesta said. “It was like, ‘Hey, I’m not going to give up, I’m going to stick with this and I’m going to wear this kid down. I’m real excited for him.”
Baker said he and Eberhart, a sophomore, have been battling for two years, and he believes they have now split four matches. Eberhart beat Baker 2-1 during the regular season, so Baker said it was a confidence boost to win on Friday.
“I just want to try and keep wrestling as hard as I can, see what I can do in regionals, and hopefully go to states,” Baker said.
Handley freshman Garrett Stickley lost a 17-7 major decision at 113 pounds to Kette Run’s Luke Sturges in the next match.
Junior Cam Gordon (16-2) followed with a dominant win at 120 pounds over Kettle Run’s Brandon Brumagim. Gordon led 11-2 after two periods, then pinned Brumagim 50 seconds into the third period for his second straight district title. Gordon won at 106 pounds last year.
This year, Gordon hopes a district title is just the start of the postseason path to a state crown.
“Everything’s smoother [with my wrestling],” Gordon said. “Before I would be able to hit a move and get a couple of points, and that was it. Now I can hit a move and can get more points, back points. I’m transitioning better.”
Olsterblad was pinned by Kettle Run’s Kyle Brumagim in 1:33 in the 126 final.
At 152, Bishop (17-1) had no issues with Fauquier’s Nick Walsh, taking him down 13 seconds into the match, building up a 7-0 lead after two periods, then scoring eight more points in the third for a 15-0 technical fall that took 4:06.
It was a much different experience for Bishop at the district tournament than last year, when he lost in overtime to both eventual Class 4 state finalists at 138 pounds.
“That’s redemption for Simon,” Mezzatesta said. “Last year he came so close to beating those guys, and now he’s the champion.”
Bishop was the last person to wrestle before Davenport, who knew exactly what he had to do to deliver the team title. Davenport nearly pinned Robertson in the first period, but he had to settle for three near fall points with 18 seconds left in the first period.
Up 5-1 at the start of the second, Davenport started in the neutral position, and needed just nine seconds to take Robertson down. Sixteen seconds later, the ref slammed his hand down to set off a wild celebration.
“Having the big guy to carry us on his shoulders was cool at the end,” Mezzatesta said.
Handley needed every win. The team’s only senior, Caleb Slack, had a particularly gritty win in the third-place match at 145 pounds.
His activity resulted in Fauquier’s Bryce Frost being penalized for a stalling point that tied the match at 4 late in the third period and another stalling point that tied that match at 5-5 with six seconds left in the second 30-second tiebreaker overtime. Slack was then awarded two more points with two seconds left in the ultimate tiebreaker when Frost was again cited for stalling to win 7-5.
Mezzatesta also gave credit to his assistant coaches, who helped prepare the wrestlers through Winchester’s Red Lion Wrestling Club during the offseason.
“It’s a true team family organization we’ve got here,” Mezzatesta said.
Slack was glad to see that family put everything together on Friday.
“I’m so happy,” Slack said. “Just to see everybody put in that work and win tonight when it counts most, that was great.”
Other Judges who will advance to the state tournament are junior Clayton Olsterblad (third at 160); junior Alex Barth (third at 195); junior Quinton Mudd (third at 220); freshman Henry Felix (fourth at 132); and freshman Raimel Almanzar (fourth at 182).
Menifee, who transferred to Fauquier this year, won his first district title, capturing the 182-pound championship with a pin of Kettle Run’s Abram Chumley in 2:09.
