With 15 state championships across several classifications since 2008, members of the Virginia High School League know just how well girls' soccer teams based in Loudoun County can play soccer.
Earlier this month, Handley rising senior Mikayla Balio helped a Loudoun club team shine at the national level.
Loudoun Soccer's Under-17 team won the Elite Clubs National League Showcase Cup B national title after winning all four games of the 16-team, single-elimination tournament that was held from June 30 to July 5 at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
It's the first national title for a Loudoun Soccer girls' team. Balio, a starting forward for the squad, is the only player on the 17-girl championship team that isn't a resident of Loudoun County.
"No one's ever done what we've done before," said Balio in a phone interview. "It means a lot."
Loudoun Soccer qualified for nationals as the No. 4 seed through its performance in eight regular-season games in 2020-21 against Virginia ECNL clubs (teams could only play in-state regular-season games this year due to COVID-19) and two ECNL tournament events. The first was held in Sanford, Fla., in January, and the second was held June 4-6 in Greensboro, N.C.
Balio (six goals and four assists for Handley this spring) said she's been playing with Loudoun Soccer for four years and has started almost every game. She said the team's roster hasn't changed much during that time. Balio said there's only been one or two additions over the past four years.
From September until March, Balio said the team practices three times on weekdays at Loudoun Soccer Park in Leesburg, and on weekends they either practice once against other teams. During the VHSL competition season, Loudoun Soccer holds two practices a week and requires players to attend at least one of them.
Loudoun Soccer's tournament in Greensboro from June 4-6 marked just the second competition for the team since January. It was a successful trip in that Loudoun Soccer did what it needed to do to qualify for nationals (Loudoun had three 0-0 ties in the tournament), but for Balio, it was nearly disastrous.
In Loudoun's first game on the afternoon of June 4, Balio suffered a right ankle injury. Not realizing the extent of the injury, she played through it, and she actually made a 250-mile trip back to Virginia that evening and played in Handley's 3-1 Class 4 Northwestern District semifinal win over Kettle Run that clinched a Region 4C tournament berth. She then traveled back to Greensnboro that night.
Balio played on Saturday, June 5, but that effort proved to be too much for her. The pain in her ankle prevented her from playing in Loudoun Soccer's final game on June 6.
"When I first hurt it, I didn't realize how bad it was," Balio said. "I think I made it a little bit worse by doing that."
When she returned to Winchester to see a doctor, the initial diagnosis was that she shouldn't play for at least four weeks, which would mean missing the national tournament.
Balio was also told she needed to have her foot put in a boot and needed crutches for three weeks. Balio missed the Judges' district final and regional semifinal games (both losses), but she was determined to compete with her Loudoun Soccer teammates at nationals. She did well enough with her rehabilitation that she no longer needed the boot or crutches after two weeks, and she was cleared to compete in the tournament.
"I took my recovery very seriously and my [physical therapy] very seriously," said Balio, who avoided walking as much as she could, did numerous pool workouts, treated her foot with ice, and kept her foot elevated.
Loudoun opened the tournament on June 30 with a 1-0 win over No. 13 Marin FC of California. Balio said that game was unique because while the game started at 11:30 a.m., lightning stopped it with seven minutes left (Loudoun took a 1-0 lead about 30 minutes in). The two teams had to return to the field at 9:15 p.m. to finish the game.
Loudoun then had to come back the following morning. Fifth-seeded Eclipse Select SC (Illinois) scored first, but Loudoun drew even to go into the half tied 1-1. Loudoun scored with 30 minutes left for the winning goal.
In the semifinals on July 3, Loudoun beat No. 16 Mustangs FC of California 2-1. Balio's father Cosmo, a former Handley boys' soccer coach and the executive director of Shenandoah FC Elite, felt his daughter had her best performance of the tournament in that game.
"I thought my defensive play was a lot better than normal in that game," Mikalya said. "So that helped my team out a lot."
Balio's play on offense made a big difference as well. The semifinal was also tied 1-1 at the half. With about 30 minutes left, Balio drew a foul in the penalty box after making a run toward goal. One of her teammates then converted the penalty kick for the winning goal.
"That was a good feeling," Balio said.
That set up a championship game with No. 2 Vardar SC of Michigan on July 5.
"We weren't necessarily confident, because we didn't feel we were going to get that far," Balio said. "We were a little surprised.
"But we definitely were excited to finish our opportunity. We wanted to just finish out our run and make sure we were the ones on top."
Loudoun did so, scoring once in each half for a 2-0 win.
"It was our fourth game, so we were feeling a little bit tired," said Balio, who didn't have any significant issues with her ankle during the tournament. "But our mentality and grit is what helped get us through the last game and win nationals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.