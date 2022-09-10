PENN LAIRD — It barely seemed like Handley had the football in the first half against Spotswood on Friday evening.
The Trailblazers had the ball nearly 8.5 minutes on one drive in the first quarter and more than 4 minutes on their next possession in the second period.
Yet with the time of possession so heavily in favor of the home team, the scoreboard at halftime read: Handley 21, Spotswood 0.
The unbeaten Judges (3-0) struck for two big plays and took advantage of a late turnover to build the huge halftime lead on the way to a 28-0 victory against Spotswood.
“They’ve definitely improved and done a lot of good things,” Handley coach Dan Jones said of Spotswood when asked about the first half. “They run hard and they pass the ball well. Our defense did a fantastic job. Offensively, we can’t just be a big-play team. We’ve got to be able to drive the ball, but tonight we weren’t able to drive the ball because they did some good things against us.”
After taking the opening kickoff, the Judges faced a third-and-14 from their 31, but quarterback Davion Butler connected with Emerson Fusco for a 27-yard pass. On the next play, Hassan Akanbi took a counter around the left side, split two defensive backs and went untouched for a 42-yard TD. Bryce Pollak’s first of four extra points made it 7-0 just 1:54 into the contest.
Spotswood then took over and chewed up almost the rest of the period. Led by the running of James Stowe, the Trailblazers (2-1) methodically marched on a 14-play drive that got as close as the Handley 16. On fourth down, quarterback Elliott Brown’s pass to the left corner was just a little too long and wide for receiver Aiden Grefe.
On their next series, the Trailblazers got as close as the Handley 25 before a holding penalty stalled the drive and Brown missed his target on fourth-and-18 from the 35.
“We bend a little bit, but we don’t break,” Jones said of the Handley defense, which has only given up one touchdown this season. “We made a couple of adjustments. When you make a team drive the ball, it’s hard for a high school offense to put 15 plays together.”
And the Judges need just one to extend the lead. On first down, Butler found a wide open Breylon Miller down the right sidelines. Miller hauled in the pass, stiff-armed the only tackler nearby and rumbled 65 yards for the score with 5:32 left in the half.
“He was open and I saw him,” Butler. “He did the rest.”
“Pretty much I just ran a corner route,” said Miller. “All I did was catch the ball and run. That’s all I was thinking about.”
Miller has become quite a weapon for the Judges. He’s caught four passes, but three have gone for touchdowns (one in each game).
“He knows his role,” Jones said of Miller, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior. “He understands what his role is and he’s patient. He knows it will come and he makes the play when we need him to.”
The Judges then got the first of four turnovers and converted to extend the lead. On third down, Brown threw a low pass sideways to Stowe that was ruled a lateral. The ball bounced around and Handley’s Reilynd Worrell recovered it at the Spotswood 29.
The Judges needed eight plays, including a fourth-and-2 conversion from the 8, to punch it in from there. Manno Lusca’s five-yard TD run made it 21-0 with 1:12 left in the half.
Despite having that huge time of possession edge, Spotswood found itself down three touchdowns at the break.
“It’s one of those things where we have to play perfect and disciplined in situations,” Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett said. “We didn’t do that. We got down and shot ourselves in the foot. As a testament, Handley had something to do with that. They have guys who can make plays and we messed up two coverages and they made us pay for it.
“Then we turn the ball over and they make us pay for that. All of sudden we’re down 21-0 even though we controlled the ball.”
Neither team scored in the third quarter, though both had chances. Handley came away empty after having first-and-goal from the 4.
On Spotswood’s third series of the half, Brown found a streaking Matthew Craig for a 56-yard pass play that nearly went the distance, but Handley’s Christian Metzger made a TD-saving tackle at the 39.
On the third play of the fourth quarter, Butler, who his primarily know for his arm, showed some wheels. Rolling left on a pass play, the senior found open spaces and took off. He picked up two blocks downfield and raced untouched 67 yards for a score with 10:44 to go.
“It’s not really often I have a 67-yard rushing touchdown,” said Butler with a grin. “Usually, I pass it. It was a big momentum shift to finish off the game.”
“If he can continue to do that, it will be fantastic,” Jones said of Butler who rushed for 74 yards on six carries and completed 6 of 8 passes for 117 yards. “If he can do that, it opens up another whole window for us.”
Handley’s defense completed the shutout as Josh Cavallaro’s interception ended the final Spotswood drive.
How has the Judges’ defense held three teams to just one TD?
“It’s communication,” linebacker Julius Darling, who picked off a pass in the third quarter. “When one guy messes up, we all mess up.”
Stowe, who had 53 yards rushing on Spotswood’s first two series, finished with 81 on 19 carries.
“We figured out their game plan,” Darling said of stopping Stowe. “He’s a good runner, but we figured him out.”
The Judges were happy to remain unbeaten heading into next week’s clash at Skyline (2-1).
“It feels great,” Butler said. “We want to keep going. We want to end up 10-0.”
“It feels fantastic,” Jones added. “What’s really great about it is that we have a lot of room to improve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.