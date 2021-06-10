Handley's Daniel Botros and Brendan Love couldn't pull out a tight second set and fell 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 against E.C. Glass' Spencer Knight and Wolfgang Ploch in the Class 4 boys' doubles semifinals at Huntington Park in Newport News on Thursday.
"I think we both played well," said Botros in a telephone interview after the match. "We got unlucky at times and it came down to a few points. I don't think it was anything to be ashamed of."
"They hit the ball very hard," Love said of the E.C. Glass duo. "It's as simple as that. They had big serves, big shots. The area that Daniel and I typically excel at is that we have good communication and we play well at the net with good volleys. We won the first set and had them up 6-5 in the second set and we just weren't able to close."
The Handley duo took control in the first set as the Hilltoppers struggled with double faults. Botros and Love played steadier and took the set 6-3.
Knight and Ploch rebounded in the second set, which turned into a slugfest. Botros and Love trailed 5-4, but Love held serve and the Judges got a service break to go up 6-5. But with Botros serving for the match, the E.C. Glass duo bounced back to square the set.
"They just hit two really good returns that were tough to get to," Love said of the 12th game in the set. "They played really well."
After dropping the tiebreaker 7-3, Botros and Love said they still believed they could halt the momentum, but the Hilltoppers were just too tough in the final set.
"Brendan and I were really focused and we tried our hardest," Botros said. "The other team played really well. It was just a tough match."
"We were really motivated for that third set," Love added. "We really didn't play our best when it came down the last few games. Their confidence was all of the way up and ours was dropping. We fought to the very end. There's nothing I'm not proud of in that match."
Handley coach Dan Jones said the match from the second set on was characterized by runs from each team.
"We had some moments where we looked really great at what we were doing and we had some moments where we missed some opportunities," he said of the match. "That's a good team from E.C. Glass. They played well. ... Unfortunately, in the third set they got the momentum and we just couldn't break them."
Botros, a senior, and Love, a junior, were both members of the Judges' 2019 Class 4 state championship team. They were looking to defend the 2019 doubles title won by Handley's Nick Mueller and Jack Volinsky.
Botros said he enjoyed the experience of playing in the state doubles. "It was just fun playing and staying at the hotel with all of my friends, just being around all of these people I'm going to miss next year," he said. "It really wasn't about the state tournament that much."
Love, whose older brother Mercer played in the state doubles semifinals with Volinsky in 2018, said he will miss playing with Botros, which is something he's done for nearly a decade.
"He's a great friend of mine," Love said. "It really stinks that he's a senior this year and he's going away, but I'm looking forward to next year and playing again. ... We have a young team and we're looking to come back even stronger next year."
Jones said the two players should look back on their season fondly on a team which advanced to the Region 4C finals.
"They represented Handley with a lot of pride and they had a great year," Jones said. "Their only loss, unfortunately, was in the state semis. They led our team at 1 and 2 [singles] all year and were good leaders. We're going to miss Daniel next year, but the good thing is we have 'Baby Love' back. It's one of those bittersweet things."
