Haleigh Echard has resigned as Handley’s girls’ soccer coach, and she’ll be a tough act to follow.
The Class 4 Northwestern District Coach of the Year, Echard led Handley to the most wins in program history in 2022. The Judges compiled an overall record of 16-3-1. Echard leaves the Judges after three years, though she only got to coach the team in games in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a phone interview, Echard — who was also a teacher at Quarles Elementary School — said she’s moving to Rochester, N.Y., where she will continue her teaching career. Echard’s fiancé is from the Rochester area and he will be working with his family’s company.
Echard is looking forward to her future, but it’s not easy for her to leave Winchester behind. Echard was hired to coach the Judges in September of 2019 while she was in the midst of her second and final season as the lead assistant coach for the Shenandoah University women’s soccer team. A Lebanon, Pa., native, Echard came to SU after graduating from Penn State University, where she played soccer from 2014-17.
“I definitely have mixed emotions, because I really have enjoyed coaching high school soccer and coaching at Handley,” Echard said. “I think it’s one of the best places I could have landed coming out of college and wanting to get into coaching soccer. I’m definitely going to miss it.
“What was special about the job was the environment and what Handley stands for. Even though I didn’t grow up in this community and I moved here from Pennsylvania, [the school] is so welcoming to everyone and anyone. They will help you in any way. The program has a good sense of traditions that the girls are willing to carry on from year to year even though players graduate and leave.”
Echard said she plans on continuing her coaching career once she gets settled in Rochester, and would like to continue coaching high school soccer. Echard certainly has a pretty good body of work to show potential employers, with her most recent season the biggest highlight.
Echard guided the Judges to Region 4C tournament berths in both of her interscholastic competition seasons at the helm and had an overall record of 24-8-2. The 2021 team went 8-5-1 and lost to eventual Class 4 state champion Dominion in the Region 4C semifinals.
This year, Handley finished second behind James Wood in the Class 4 Northwestern District regular season with a record of 10-1-1. The Judges and Colonels split two games. Handley was the only team in any regular-season game to beat the Colonels, doing so by the score of 4-3 at the Judges’ James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium on May 5. Handley then beat James Wood 1-0 on May 25 at Kelican Stadium in the district tournament championship game for the squad’s first district tournament title since 2019. It was the only time James Wood was shut out all year.
The Judges’ season ended with a 1-0 loss to Broad Run in the Region 4C semifinals. The Spartans went on to capture the Class 4 state championship.
Echard said the 2021 season was a “trial and error” season for her as a coach. Echard had to get used to the players’ expectations, and the players had to get used to Echard’s expectations.
Echard said a meeting with the seniors prior to this season went a long way toward helping the team as a whole grow stronger this year. Even though it was Echard’s role to guide them, she wanted the seniors to know that it was their program, and that she welcomed their input. The Judges wound up being a cohesive unit that fought through injuries and finished the year strong, winning nine straight games between losing to Loudoun County on April 20 and Broad Run in the Region 4C semifinals.
“It just made it a really big family atmosphere,” Echard said.
In a news release, Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser expressed his appreciation for Echard’s work with the program.
“Coach Echard did an outstanding job leading the girls’ soccer team over her time,” said Prosser. “This season, in particular, was special. Their growth as a team and as a staff was tremendous and the relationships they created culminated with a district championship this season. This is the second year in a row that we have lost to the state champion by a slim margin in regions.
“Haleigh is a special coach and a special person. We are sad to see her leave but on a personal note are excited for her recent engagement. We will miss her tremendously but appreciate the standard she has helped set for our program.”
Prosser said Handley will begin its search for a new head coach immediately.
“I just hope the best for the program moving forward, and the replacement coach that they find is quality and gives the girls a program that will carry on past what we’ve done the past three seasons,” Echard said.
