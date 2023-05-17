Maybe Handley senior Elizabeth Imoh can’t do everything she sets her mind to, but it sure seems like it.
Shortly after she gained admission to one of the nation’s finest colleges in the University of Virginia, she decided to see if the Cavaliers’ track & field team had interest as well. And it didn’t long for Virginia to see the value in adding one of the state’s top hurdlers.
Imoh signed to be a preferred walk-on with the NCAA Division I Cavaliers during a ceremony on Wednesday morning at Handley. Joining her were Pierce Francis — who will run cross country and track & field for NCAA Division I Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. — Laura Hogan (basketball for NCAA Division II Davis & Elkins in Elkins, W.Va.), Rodd’ney Davenport (football for Louisburg College, a junior college in North Carolina) and Lauren Mason (track & field at Shenandoah University). Imoh and Francis are both preferred walk-ons.
A two-time state silver medalist in the 300-meter hurdles and the Class 4 state runner-up in the 55 hurdles during indoor track this year, Imoh had been in contact with coaches at Division I schools Richmond, William & Mary, Binghamton, Mount St. Mary’s and Army in her search for a future academic and athletic home.
Imoh hadn’t give much thought to attending Virginia until her parents suggested it.
“They were like, ‘You should apply. It’s the top school in the state,’” said Imoh in an interview at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium before Monday’s practice. “I did apply and went to one of their admitted students days, and that was a lot of fun. I think they have a lot of great programs that I’m interested in.”
Once she was admitted in April, she decided to look at one of Virginia’s non-academic programs. She logged on to the Cavaliers’ athletics website and contacted hurdles and sprints coach Laron Bennett.
“I thought I’d take a chance and reach out,” Imoh said.
After some email contact, Imoh eventually spoke over the phone with Bennett, a four-time Olympics trials participant in the 400-meter hurdles who has coached numerous All-Americans and conference champions at Georgia and Drake and was the head track and cross country coach at Division III Bellhaven before coming to Virginia in 2021-22.
“He has a really impressive background,” said Imoh of Bennett, who helped the Cavaliers finish fifth out 15 teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference outdoor meet after taking ninth indoors this year.
Imoh’s background includes personal all-time records of 45.26 in the 300 hurdles and 15.32 in the 100 hurdles this spring. Imoh is an All-State performer in both hurdles events and the high jump, where she’s leapt as high as 5 feet, 4 inches.
“Whatever they throw me into, I’m willing to do,” Imoh said. “I’m excited to see what I’ll be able to contribute to the team.
“I did not think I would be running at a school as big as U.Va. So I’m very excited to compete at the next level.”
Imoh hasn’t decided what she’l focus on academically, but she’s intrigued by Virginia’s politics, philosophy and social thought major.
While Imoh’s relationship with the Cavaliers track program was a recent development, Francis visited Marist of the Metro Athletic Conference six months ago after emailing the Red Foxes’ director of cross country and track, Pete Colaizzo.
After Francis told Colaizzo that he felt Marist would be a good fit for him academically and athletically, Colaizzo kept in regular contact with the runner who is having a standout senior year.
Francis barely missed getting All-State honors in cross country (17th). The All-District runner had a season PR of 16 minutes and 4 seconds over 3.1 miles (5,000 meters), an improvement of 46 seconds from 2021 according to Milestat.com. His best in the 3,200 this spring is 9:33.57, an improvement of more than 30 seconds from last year according to Milestat. He’s also improved his 1,600 time from 4:39 to 4:31.
Francis said before Monday’s practice that he’s excited by Marist’s communications program, and the school’s proximity to New York City.
“I could have really great connections [with communications] there,” said Francis, who decided to go to Marist after he was admitted in March. “It’s only an hour away.”
The Red Foxes placed sixth in the 11-school MAAC at the outdoor conference track meet this spring, eighth at the indoor MAAC meet and third in the MAAC cross country meet last fall.
“They’ve got a lot of [incoming] freshman runners [for cross country],” Francis said. “I think there’s a total of 15 of us. It’s a very big, competitive pool, so I’m looking forward to improving with them.”
Francis likes the idea of running the 5,000 in college track, an event not available to high school runners.
“It means a whole lot [to run in college],” Francis said. “I’ve only been running for maybe three and a half years now. I’ve improved so much and I really love the sport.”
Handley head track coach Mike McKiernan said he’s proud of both of Imoh and Francis.
“I think it’s a testimony to both of their work ethics and how dedicated they are to excellence,” McKiernan said. “They desire to get the most out of themselves.”
Hogan also had strong improvement this year. After averaging 9.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game and earning Second Team All-District honors as a junior, the 6-foot forward averaged 14.0 points, 1.9 blocks and an area-best 12.2 rebounds, and was named First Team All-District and Second Team All-Region 4C.
Davis & Elkins first-year head coach Donna Carr contacted Hogan on Twitter in March after seeing the highlights that Hogan posted.
“She said she likes my game and the way I handle myself on the court, and the decisions that I made,” said Hogan in a phone interview.
Hogan visited the Mountain East Conference school with her mother in April. D&E went 7-20 (7-15 MAAC) last year.
“I like the people there,” said Hogan, who made her commitment to D&E two weeks ago. “The diversity there is really nice. There’s people from all over the place. Sixty percent of the students play sports, so I feel like it’s a place where I’ll fit in at.”
Hogan is undecided on a major. But she’s spoken to the head of D&E’s criminology department and is leaning toward that field of study.
Hogan helped Handley improve from 1-22 in 2021-22 to 8-15 this season.
“We improved as a team and I feel like I really had to step up,” Hogan said. “It didn’t go unnoticed, so that’s a really good thing.
“It’s really exciting [to play at the college level]. It’s something I’ve dreamed about and thought about since I was young. It feels really good to be able to say that’s what’s next for me.”
Davenport starred for the Judges as a defensive lineman, leading the team with 82 tackles, including eight for losses. The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Davenport was a First Team All-Region 4C and a First Team All-Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Davenport joins a Louisburg team that went 5-3 last season. Davenport will major in business.
Mason, currently a standout on the Judges girls’ soccer team, will run the 400 meters and possibly the 4x200 relay at Shenandoah University.
She will major in exercise science pre-physical therapy.
