LYNCHBURG — After several things didn't go as expected for either the boys or girls during the Class 4 state track & field meet at Liberty University, Handley head coach Mike McKiernan said one of his assistants remarked, "It feels like a dark cloud has been following us the last two days."
But then, Elizabeth Imoh took the track for the 300-meter hurdles. After that performance, you almost wonder if someone from the Judges' contingent started humming "My Girl" by the Temptations, because the junior sure delivered some sunshine.
Seeded sixth, Imoh got stronger as the race went on and placed second in the Class 4 300 hurdles for the second straight year with a personal record of 45.97 seconds.
With four All-State performances, Imoh had a day that anyone would take in a heartbeat. She placed fourth in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches, tying her place from last year), seventh in the 100 hurdles in 15.61 (she was second last year) and anchored the 4x100 team to a seventh-place time of 50.60.
It wasn't until her final event that Imoh improved on an individual or team relay mark, though.
"She was about sixth or seventh when she came into the third and fourth hurdle," McKiernan said. "Then at the fourth hurdle, she just turned it on, and she was just coming. She really looked great the last four hurdles. She did a really fantastic job."
The elite trio of Imoh, Millbrook freshman Jada Arrington and Sherando senior Ella Carlson competed in nine total events and had nine All-State performances over two days.
After winning the discus on Friday, Carlson placed third in the shot put (35-7.5) to lead Sherando to 20 points and a tie for 11th place, the best local finish among 40 scoring teams. Imoh played a part in all of the points scored by Handley (15th with 17 points) and Arrington placed in three events to score all 10 points for Millbrook, which tied for 18th. James Wood scored all nine of its points on Friday and finished 20th. Heritage (Newport News) won with 69 points, 15 more than Jefferson Forest (54).
Imoh wasn't expecting to get a silver medal again in the 300 hurdles on Saturday. She still had yet to break 46 seconds this year, and the event's top two seeds had each run under 44 seconds.
The 300 hurdles got off to an unusual start though, as defending state champion and top seed Kadence Wilson of Great Bridge hit a hurdle and fell in the opening 100 meters in lane 4. Wilson's fall happened in front of Imoh — who was in lane 2 — but she didn't let that alter her focus.
"I'm not used to running in the second lane for that race, and it's kind of hard to gauge where you are compared to everyone else," Imoh said. "That made me focus on me running my own race. But I thought I was so behind, so I kind of had to push it."
Imoh looked particularly good in the last 100 meters in finishing ahead of everyone but No. 2 seed Dasya Tolbert, a senior from Deep Creek who recorded a 43.42 to beat Imoh by 2.55 seconds. Imoh's PR had been 46.10.
"I was really excited," Imoh said. "When I saw there was a gap and only one person in front of me, I was like, 'I've got to keep this spot and keep pushing.' The goal was to PR and get under 46, so I'm super excited about that."
In the 100 hurdles final, Imoh — who ran a 15.35 in Friday's preliminaries — said she didn't get out of the blocks well and had a hard time with the first two hurdles. Imoh said she was hoping to finally clear 5-4 in the high jump, but it wasn't to be.
In the 4x100, Imoh once again teamed up with the Handley soccer trio of senior Mikayla Balio, freshman Emeryce Worrell and sophomore Madison Hobson. Their time was just 0.08 off their season-best.
"We were really excited just to be here and compete at this high of a level," said Imoh, who went up against a King's Fork team that repeated as state champs and dominated in a meet-record 46.93, 2.36 seconds ahead of runner-up Deep Creek. "It was just fun to be here competing against people who are doing that well."
McKiernan gave Imoh a lot of credit for her overall performance.
"She came right off the 100 hurdles, came straight over to the high jump, then missed her first attempt [at 5 feet] until she got her legs under her," McKiernan said. "She then had the 4x100 and the 300 hurdles. It was a tough day, and I thought she did a great job."
Arrington had debut state meet to remember. After improving on her school-record times in the 100 and 200 in Friday's preliminaries, she came back on Saturday and placed fifth in the 100 finals (12.72) and sixth in the 200 finals (25.80), and she also placed sixth in the 400 (1:00.94). Arrington was the highest-placing freshman in the 100 and 400 and the only freshman who competed in the 200 finals.
"I was expecting the races to be really fast, and I knew I had to push myself a lot," Arrington said. "I'm just glad I'm here, because mostly freshmen don't make finals for something like this. I was glad I was able to run finals."
Arrington said her performances against some elite competition gives her confidence for the future. She certainly has a lot of potential.
Millbrook coach Joe Hall pointed out Arrington isn't as experienced as some freshmen because basketball kept her out of indoor track, and she's been competing in the 400 for less than a month. Hall said the reason the coaches waited to have her run the 400 because they didn't want to wear out her legs by giving her a heavy workload early.
"To finish All-State in three events as a freshman, that's impressive," Hall said. "The ceiling is high for her. I do think that the transition would probably be more [200-400 for a focus]. But we just have to see how she develops as an athlete."
James Wood's top result on Saturday came from senior Aubrey Grove. One day after placing third in the discus, she missed All-State honors by one spot and placed ninth in the shot put with a mark of 31-5.5.
For more meet coverage, see Tuesday's edition of The Winchester Star.
