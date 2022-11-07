WINCHESTER — Handley High School didn't have to look far for its new principal because she was already in the building.
Susan Braithwaite, who had served as Handley's interim principal since June, has been promoted to the position permanently.
"Serving as the interim principal of Handley for the past five months has been an honor, and I am thrilled to continue leading alongside our amazing team," Braithwaite said in a media release issued Monday by Winchester Public Schools. "Handley Pride carries a special meaning as we enter our 100th year and celebrate the rich traditions that exist here. I look forward to continuing these traditions as well as moving Handley forward with innovation and opportunity for our students."
Handley staff and teachers were informed Monday afternoon about Braithwaite's selection as principal, effective immediately.
Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said Braithwaite's talent, commitment and experience made her the best choice for the job.
"After serving as [Handley's] assistant principal for five years and interim principal for the last five months, it is clearly evident that Ms. Braithwaite has the skill and passion to serve as John Handley High School's next principal," Van Heukelum said in the release. "She understands the history and traditions associated with Handley Pride while also recognizing the changes needed for Handley to be successful in the future."
Braithwaite is assuming control of a school that, according to the school system's recently published annual performance report, faces some significant problems.
The report states Handley's current student absentee rate is 38.7%, which is more than twice as high as the 15% maximum recommended by the Virginia Department of Education, and its percentage of students who graduate on time is 87.1%, which is 5% below the state average of 92.1% and 6% lower than Handley's 93% on-time graduation rate for 2016-17.
To help address those issues, Monday's media release states, Braithwaite started the 2022-23 school year with a focus on increasing student engagement.
"Susan will be an excellent principal because she cares deeply about the students and their success," Handley social studies teacher and track and field coach Mike McKiernan said in the release. "This concern for students causes her to hold both children and adults accountable in a positive manner."
"My family is committed to Winchester Public Schools and we hope to remain a part of this community for years to come," Braithwaite said in the release.
Braithwaite earned a bachelor's degree in multidisciplinary studies and a master's degree in elementary education and reading from West Virginia University, and an educational leadership certificate from Salem University. The release states she was also an All-American in track and cross country while attending West Virginia University.
Before coming to Winchester, Braithwaite was a teacher and school administrator for 10 years. That included a stint as principal of Slanesville Elementary School in Hampshire County, West Virginia, during which time the school was named a 2016 School of Excellence and was a 2016 Blue Ribbon nominee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.