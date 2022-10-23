Handley's king and queen crowned

Yoana Katrandzhiyska and Rodd'ney Davenport were crowned Handley's Homecoming Queen and King during halftime ceremonies of Saturday's football game. Katrandzhiyska was escorted by her mother Violeta, while Davenport was escorted by his friend Maia Kintopp.

 WALT MOODY/The Winchester Star

