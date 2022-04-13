WINCHESTER — The Handley boys’ soccer team was without a starting defender prior to the game, lost one of its top three scorers to an injury nine minutes into the game, had a starting center back leave with an injury nine minutes into the second half, then fell behind by a goal with 15 minutes to go.
Apparently, those circumstances are not the formula for ending a six-game winning streak.
The host Judges scored twice in the final seven minutes to win 3-2, ending Millbrook’s perfect district season and putting themselves in first place in the Class 4 Northwestern District race at the season’s halfway point. Handley (7-1-1) and Millbrook (7-3) are both 5-1 in the district, but the Judges have the tiebreaker right now with Wednesday’s win at James R. Wilkins Jr. Stadium.
Handley junior forward Jonathan Romero had two goals and an assist, with senior Sergio Santos capitalizing on Romero’s lofted touch pass toward the box for the winning goal. In his first game back after missing four games with an injury, Santos slotted the ball in between Millbrook goalkeeper Nick Catlett’s legs after Catlett came off his line and slid towards Santos with five minutes remaining.
The comeback was typical of the grit Handley has shown all season following its winless 0-8-3 campaign in 2021. After leaving the game with what looked to be a pretty severe leg injury in the second half, freshman center back Jackson Justice was back on the field 20 minutes later helping Handley work toward its spectacular finish.
“Really happy with this. Really happy with this one,” said Handley coach Cosmo Balio, his voice hoarse as a result of battling a recent illness. “They’ve shown the first round of district games that they can compete, and that’s what we’ve wanted all year. I couldn’t be more proud of this team because of where they were last year. Down 2-1, we responded pretty well.”
Balio said the Judges might need some luck to maintain their spot in the district standings. But after topping the team he and Sherando coach Pat Anderson thought could be the district’s best team, it sounds like Handley doesn’t plan on leaving anything to chance the rest of the year.
“We’re just rolling right now,” Santos said. “We’re going to keep this momentum going. We’re going to be unstoppable if we keep on playing like this.”
Romero got the Judges off to a strong start in the fourth minute. After taking a pass from Sebastian Moore near the left sideline, he dribbled to the right and unleashed a blast from more than 20 yards out that beat Catlett (three saves) on the game’s first shot. The Judges — who were playing their second straight game without defender James Fowler (out of town) and lost Jonathan Ramirez (five goals, four assists for the year) to an injury nine minutes in — went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Millbrook started picking up its play over the last 15 minutes of the first half, though, and the Pioneers continued that performance at the start of the second half. Freshman Will Demus played a long ball toward the right side toward sophomore Garrett Johnson, who headed the ball forward on the artificial turf, took it into the penalty box and tapped it left past Handley goalkeeper Owen Turnbull (two saves) to make it 1-1.
Johnson then got Millbrook’s fans roaring again when he struck a rocket from 32 yards out on a free kick from the left side, with the ball whizzing over Turnbull’s outstretched arms to make it 2-1.
“Our attack wasn’t working in the first half,” said Millbrook coach Rhonda Cottino, who was impressed by the entire team’s effort after its slow start. “Handley’s got a spectacular defense. They’re so well-organized in the back, and they’re hard to beat, especially the way we generally attack. As coaches, we were trying to brainstorm to figure out what we could to create more opportunities, and I really do feel like the boys flipped that switch, listened to what we said at halftime and put more effort into it. We were a little smarter in the second half with the way we attacked.”
The Judges didn’t get down, though.
“We came and showed them who we were,” Romero said.
They tied the game when a situation that is one of their strengths and not one of Millbrook’s, according to Cottino, presented itself.
Handley nearly scored on the Pioneers early in the second half on a corner kick header from Justice, and with seven minutes left sophomore Dash Fitzsimmons-Call played a perfect ball into the center of the box that Romero flicked into the net with his head. Last week, Romero scored the game-winner against James Wood off a Fitzsimmons-Call corner when Justice headed a ball off the post and he sent the rebound in.
Two minutes later, Romero found Santos for the game-winner. After collecting the ball, Santos really only had one option when he prepared to shoot.
“Between [Catlett’s] legs was the only [spot] that was open,” Santos said. “It felt good to score.”
Millbrook got one last good look at the goal, but Turnbull dove low to save a shot from Christian Nixon from outside the 18 in the final minute. The Judges had a 12-9 shot edge.
Handley will savor Wednesday’s win because of its grit.
“Jack Justice gets tackled so bad, and then 20 minutes later he’s back in,” Balio said. “Our back line of Dash, him, Eniel Cedillo-Ramos and Robert Avant, although it wasn’t a shutout, they contributed to a solid team win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.