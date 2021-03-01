Handley senior Mary McKay won the pole vault for the first state title of her career at Monday’s Class 4 indoor track & field meet at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
McKay recorded a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches on her first attempt to win the title. Kettle Run’s Colleen Schanerv was second (11-0).
McKay has placed in the top eight in the pole vault in all six of her career appearances at the state meet. She placed third in the Class 4 indoor meet in 2020, fourth in the outdoor meet in 2019, fifth in the indoor meet in 2019, third in the outdoor meet in 2018, and eighth in the indoor meet in 2018.
McKay was one of five Handley girls to earn All-State honors (top six) and help the Judges place eighth overall with 27.5 points. Fauquier won with 101 points and Blacksburg was second with 77.5 out of 28 scoring teams.
Sophomore Liz Imoh was second in the 300 meters (43.48 seconds) and tied for fourth in the high jump in a personal record of 4-10; and the Judges 4x200 team of junior Mikayla Balio, senior Brittnay Turner, sophomore Lauren Mason and Imoh took sixth in 1:55.03.
The Judges also received a scoring performance from senior Amyra Newman (seventh in the shot put, 32-9).
The Handley boys placed 18th out of 27 scoring teams with 15 points. Patrick Henry (Roanoke) won with 71 points and Pulaski County was second with 60.
McKay’s junior brother Will placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 13-6. He finished behind only Amherst County’s Nick Moore (14-0).
Junior Nicolo Schianchi placed fifth in the 1,600 in a PR of 4:35.90 to earn All-State honors. He ended his day by placing 11th in the 3,200 (10:52.61).
Also for the Judges, senior Matthew Peete scored three points, placing seventh in the pole vault (10-6) and eighth in the 55 hurdles (8.90).
