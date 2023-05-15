WINCHESTER — A year ago, Nathan Thomas was playing the No. 6 singles spot for the Handley boys’ tennis team.
Reaching the pinnacle in the Class 4 Northwestern District seemed like a dream.
Millbrook High School’s Kinsey Knox has never seen a different view than from the top of the mountain in girls’ singles.
On Monday at the Slaughter Tennis Pavilion, both players achieved some noteworthy accomplishments in winning their respective championships.
Thomas, who was seeded third for the event, completed a dominating run to the title with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph against fourth-seeded Tommy Reese of Sherando.
Knox won her third consecutive title and finished her career with never losing a district match as she outlasted Sherando’s Michaela Koch in a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 triumph.
Thomas admits it’s been a crazy journey to going from playing No. 6 to No. 1 for the district champion Judges, who won the title this season after losing their top four players to graduation. “It definitely was,” he said. “I knew at the end of last season since we were losing so many players that I was going to have to work hard to fill that void. That’s what I did and I’m just proud of myself and my team.”
Thomas entered Monday’s competition as the No. 3 seed because of a strange set of circumstances. He had beaten No. 1 Jackson Craig of Kettle Run twice in the regular season, but had lost twice to No. 2 Josh Borromeo of James Wood. Craig had beaten Borromeo twice.
Having defeated Borromeo last week in the district team finals, Thomas faced the James Wood senior again in the semifinals. He dominated the match, winning 6-2, 6-0.
“Mentally was the hardest part,” the Judges senior said of facing Borromeo. “I kind of just told myself, ‘If I lose, I lose. I’m just going to swing and see what happens.’ … It kind of showed that if I played to win, instead of not to lose, that it really works in my favor.”
He’d face fourth-seeded Reese for the title. The Sherando senior and Craig split sets before Reese dominated the 10-point tiebreaker used to decide the match in a 6-3, 2-6, 10-4 triumph.
Thomas took control from the start in the title match, winning the first nine games. A big point early came in Reese’s first service game. On game point, Reese feathered a lob over Thomas’ head, but Thomas was able to run it down and get it back into play. Reese smacked a return and charged the net, but Thomas rifled a backhand passing shot down the line and egged on some cheers from the crowd. His forehand passing shot secured the early service break.
“Taking away that point where he should have won it, it definitely creates a big momentum change,” Thomas said. “Especially with the crowd here, it really helps.”
While playing better in the second set, Reese had no answer against Thomas’ big lefty serve. Trailing 4-2, Reese had a break point, but couldn’t convert.
“I put in a lot of work,” Thomas said of his serve. “I would come down here a few times a week and just serve alone. Every part of my game, if it was weak last season I just focused on it and was trying to make it better. My game is a lot more complete now.”
Thomas closed out the win with a forehand volley for his fifth service break in the match.
“It was definitely the serve, but I also tried to open the court up,” he said when asked what keyed the victory. “The first few times I played him I was hitting it to his forehand the whole time. This time, I tried to hit all over.”
Knox found herself in a rematch of last year’s title match against Koch. The Millbrook senior won that match 7-5, 6-3.
Knox advanced to the final with a 6-2, 6-1 triumph over Handley’s Sarina Parikh, while Koch knocked off third-seeded Peyton Maloney of Kettle Run 6-2, 6-3.
In Monday’s championship match Knox found herself in an unfamiliar position — trailing in each set. The rangy Koch was able to track down a lot of shots that usually would go for winners and was able to strike the ball with the same kind of authority as Knox.
“We play pretty much exactly the same so it’s really hard to play her because she’s basically returning my shot with my shot,” Knox said. “It’s amazing.”
Koch rifled a pair of backhands and won a point at the net to go ahead 4-3 with a service break in the opening set. Knox rebounded, getting the break back with a forehand winner up the line. Another forehand winner crosscourt put her ahead 5-4 and she’d win the final four points to score a service break to triumph 6-4.
“This is actually the first time,” Knox said of trailing this season. “I just try to eliminate the score like it’s just 0-0. I don’t really pay attention to it. I just say, ‘I don’t want to lose.’ Then, I just get the games I need, I guess.”
She’d need to employ that strategy again in the second set. Koch would smack a cross-court forehand to go up a break and then win a long service game to the delight of a strong Sherando cheering section to go up 3-1.
Knox fought back to win the next three games to lead 4-3 going into what became a pivotal game. Falling behind 0-40 on her serve, Koch saved three consecutive break points and then two more after Knox won a pair of points at deuce.
Koch then had three consecutive game points, only to be denied by Knox. Koch then saved a break point and had two more game points. Finally on break point No. 7, Knox forced a backhand to go long to go ahead 5-3.
Koch fought back again to get to 5-4, but Knox finally closed out the set with a forehand cross court that was Koch couldn’t get back into play.
“I feel like I started playing more of the angles to get points that way because she was pushing me back on the baseline,” Knox said when asked the key to the victory. “Bringing her in and making her play the net played a big role.”
Only COVID-19 was able to defeat Knox as the canceled season in 2020 was the lone year that she did not win the district singles crown. No district player was able to knock off Knox, who is headed to UVA-Wise.
“It means a lot because I don’t think anyone from Millbrook has ever done it,” Knox said of the three-peat. “It just feels good to win three in a row. It really puts it together.”
Knox likes her chances heading into regional singles play which will be held Monday, May 22 at Handley. Region 4C doubles play will follow on May 23.
“I feel pretty good because I’m a lot better than I was last year,” said Knox, who believes her serve and baseline power have improved. “I feel like I can keep up and compete with these girls this year.”
Each of Monday’s singles finalists and the finalists from Tuesday’s Northwestern District doubles tournament will advance to the regional semifinals.
