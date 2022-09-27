Sam Thome had the eye of the Tiger at Tuesday's Region 4C golf tournament at River Creek Club in Leesburg.
After watching some videos of Tiger Woods on YouTube from 2002 on Monday night for inspiration, the Handley junior was the only Class 4 Northwestern District golfer to qualify for the Class 4 state tournament. Thome shot a 3-over-par 75 to tie for third overall and grab the second of the three individual state qualifying spots. The state tournament will be held Oct. 10 at the Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.
Thome needed to qualify individually because only the top two schools at Tuesday's tournament advanced as teams to the state tournament.
Loudoun County recorded a four-player score of 305 and Heritage was second with a 308. The Judges did take third with a 324, nine strokes better than Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament champion Kettle Run (333). Only four schools competed as teams in the Region 4C tournament.
In a phone interview, Thome said he brought up the fact that he watched the videos on the drive over to Leesburg in a joking manner to his teammates on Tuesday. But when he watches Woods, he takes it seriously. He gets a lot out of seeing the 15-time major champion in action.
"I was watching them to get me in the right mindset," Thome said. "I try and replicate a lot of the shots Tiger does, because in my opinion he's the greatest golfer of all time. I try to model my confidence after him, because he was so confident in his game. He believed he could win any tournament. I feel that's the way to be. I feel if you don't believe it, it's not going to happen."
Though Thome didn't win, he was close. He tied for third overall with three other golfers, just two strokes behind overall winner Riley Kim, a senior girl from Lightridge (73). Jack Tyree of Heritage placed second with a 74. The last individual state spot went to a golfer who shot a 77.
Thome wasn't pleased with how he played at last week's district tournament, when he tied for third best score with a 78 at the Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton.
Thome played practice rounds on both Saturday and Sunday at River Creek, and the work paid off, even though the greens were rolled on Tuesday morning and were playing exceptionally quick. River Creek's course measures 7,036 yards.
"It's a much harder course, and a little longer than Fauquier," Thome said. "I kept in play. I had no penalty strokes, didn't lose a ball.
"My lag putting was really good. There were a few chances where I was in the fairway with a wedge in my hand in scoring position, and then I ended up spinning the wedge very long over the green, and I then I was able to make a few really good two-putts from upwards of 70 to 80 feet."
Thome shot a 1-over 37 on the front nine, but he got off to a rocky start on the back nine with a double bogey on the par-4 10th and a bogey on the par-5 11th hole.
But he followed that up by nearly getting an eagle on the 326-yard, par-4 12th before tapping in for birdie, then putted uphill from 15 feet for birdie on the 406-yard, par-4 13th hole to right the ship. Thome said the par-3 17th hole was also important, because his chip set himself up for a makeable par putt after missing the green off the tee.
"The birdies came, but they weren't as exciting as some of the really good pars, the long putts I made," said Thome, who also opened his day with a birdie on the par-4 first hole.
Thome played in a strong group with Loudoun County's Nick Alexander (also shot 75) and Heritage's Joe Johnson (79), and he more than held his own.
"He watched those Tiger Woods videos, and he had that Tiger Woods-determined look all day long," Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta said. "I had to basically chase him down when I pulled up to offer him Gatorade today, he was so focused. He was a man on a mission today. It was pretty cool."
Thome said it means a lot to keep a family legacy going. Thome's older brother Jack, now a freshman at Bridgewater, qualified for last year's state tournament, and he believes his sister Katie, a graduate of Colonial Forge High School, played in at least three state tournaments. Katie played at Christopher Newport University and graduated in 2021.
"It was definitely expected of me to play well [in high school]," said Thome with a laugh. "I can say that I made it my junior year and my brother didn't, but I think my sister can own both of us."
Other scoring golfers for the Judges were fellow juniors Dash Fitzsimmons (80), Jackson Bouder (84) and Jag Fitzsimmons (85).
Mezzatesta said the Judges showed a lot of improvement over the year, and added it meant a lot to defeat Kettle Run.
"It wasn't the day we wanted, but they made improvement this year," he said. "As I said to them, it was such a great season overall, to see the gains that they made over the last year. The experience will carry us forward as we move into [next year]."
Local individual golfers who competed in Tuesday's tournament were Millbrook junior Rich Pell (82) and James Wood sophomore Brayden Rockwell (82), sophomore Zach Woskobunik (82), senior Drake Reese (90) and sophomore Jake Bursey (94).
