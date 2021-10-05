WINCHESTER — Handley senior Jack Thome punched his right arm through the air after sinking a 20-foot par putt off the back of the 17th green from the edge of the rough on Tuesday at Winchester Country Club.
After barely missing a par putt on the 18th green though, Thome (pronounced “tome”) had to start a nervous waiting game. But four hours later, he again had something to get fired up about.
Thome placed sixth overall and earned the third and final individual Class 4 state qualifying spot by shooting a 4-over-par 76 at the Region 4C golf tournament.
“I’m excited,” said Thome with a laugh. “Going into this season, I really wanted to go to states. That was my goal, and I accomplished it. So I’m proud of myself.”
Loudoun County (four-player score of 303) knocked off Rock Ridge (318) for the team title after taking second behind the Phoenix at the Dulles District tournament.
Those two and the three individual qualifiers advance to the Class 4 state tournament that will take place next Tuesday at the Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
Kettle Run (319) placed third. Dominion (324), Millbrook (326) and Handley (333) completed the team scoring. Rock Ridge female golfer Sydney Hackett, a senior, shot a 4-under 68 for a dominating five-shot win.
After finishing his round as a member of the first group to tee off at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Thome didn’t feel great about his chances because he knows better than most just how hard it is to make the state tournament.
In April, Thome shot a career-best 74 in the Region 4C tournament at Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton. But all that got him was a playoff for one of three individual state qualifying spots. Heritage’s Joe Johnson beat him on the second playoff hole.
On Tuesday, Thome’s 76 was only the fourth-best score of his group, which meant at least one of his playing partners was going to beat him out for an individual state spot if Handley did not qualify for states as a team.
With Johnson competing as an individual again for Heritage this year, there was a good chance he was going to contend for one of the other two individual spots, and he would later check in with a 1-over 73 that tied Loudoun County’s No. 5 golfer, Reid Theiss, for second overall.
“I was not very confident, knowing that I shot 74 last year and I didn’t go,” said Thome, whose score was one stroke better than the 77 he shot at the Bryan Gunter Memorial at WCC on Aug. 30. “But the course was tough today, so I guessed anything could happen. The greens were very quick today.”
A lot of people came close to forcing a playoff for the third spot, but in the final 11 groups only Johnson and Theiss had scores of 76 of better. James Wood sophomore Caden Ganczak, Dominion’s Lauren Cottet-Moine, Kettle Run’s Evan Gentry and Fauquier’s Tayte Mills all shot 77 among the non-team qualifiers.
Thome’s playing partners Nick Alexander of Loudoun County and Northwestern District champion Ben Gray (Kettle Run) tied for fourth with a 75.
Thome shot a 37 on the front nine (he birdied the 360-yard, par-4 fifth) and 37 on the back nine (he birdied the 255-yard, par-4 10th). Heading to the 16th hole for a stretch of three par-4s, Thome’s goal was to par out so he could get to 74.
It didn’t work out that way, but Thome made a couple of big shots to give himself a chance at the state tournament.
After his tee shot on the 382-yard 16th, Thome hit three straight shots that clearly didn’t go as far he wanted. Thome lightly flipped his club toward his bag rather than place it inside after his uphill chip shot landed just over 20 feet short of the hole. But then he coolly drained his putt for bogey.
On the 322-yard 17th, Thome’s approach shot landed short on the right side, then he chipped all the way to the back edge of the green and barely onto the front rough. But after his par putt found the bottom of the cup, a Handley gallery that included Judges coach Troy Mezzatesta, Handley director of student activities Reed Prosser and Thome’s father Mike clapped and yelled.
“That was insane,” Thome said. “I needed to make that par putt. I was in the rough, and I didn’t want to chip it. I knew had to make it. That was nice.”
Thome had an eight-foot par putt that just missed on 18, but it didn’t matter. Thome had navigated the difficult course about as well as he could. The prospect of playing at his home course excited him when the original Region 4C tournament course, Fauquier Springs, was deemed to be in an unsuitable condition for tournament play.
Mezzatesta said Thome felt sick over the weekend, played well in practice on Monday and had the attitude he wanted to see from him on Tuesday.
“He was kind of calm and in the zone, keeping everything in perspective,” Mezzatesta said. “This is huge redemption for him. I couldn’t be more proud and happy for him. Just to see him bounce back after a tough playoff last year, you just love to see kids that put in the time and the work get the reward, and this is another tribute to that.
“When you’re fist-pumping pars, you’re working hard. That par on 17 was huge.”
Handley’s other scoring golfers were senior Austin Smith (81), sophomore Jag Fitzsimmons (87) and senior John-Henry Herrington (89).
“I’m really proud of my seniors,” Mezzatesta said. “All year long, Sam [Thome] and Jag and Ashley [Truban] have been huge contributors. It was a team effort all year long. Today, we just didn’t get all the performances we needed.
“It’s been a long time since Handley went to regions two years in a row, so I’m very proud of what we did this year.”
Millbrook — which competed in its first region tournament since 2011 — had a lot to be pleased about while competing on one of its two home courses. The Pioneers were actually in second place after each team’s 1-4 golfers had checked into the scoring area, but some impressive scores from the bottom of the Rock Ridge, Kettle Run and Dominion lineups knocked them back.
Millbrook’s scoring golfers were senior Nick Gressley (79), senior Will Croyle (80), sophomore Richie Pell (83) and senior Jack Hersey (84). Five of the six golfers in the Pioneers’ lineup on Tuesday were seniors.
“The kids worked really hard all year to get to this point,” Millbrook coach Mark Manspile said. “I was just stressing to them in practice this week that regardless of what happens today, feel proud that we’ve made it, because a lot of kids don’t get this opportunity.
“This was a great group of kids this year. They all worked hard, and the camaraderie has been awesome all year. Picking each other up, always wondering how the next kid was going to finish. That will definitely be missed with this group of seniors.”
After a rough start (42 on the front), Gressley was pleased he was able to finish his final high school tournament in strong fashion with a 1-over 37 on the back nine that included his only birdie on No. 18. Gressley said he was much better off the tee on the back nine. On 18, he hit his approach shot 100 yards and made a seven-foot birdie.
Gressley said it was a great season for Millbrook. “I knew [we could qualify for regionals],” he said. “We work well together.”
Ganczak’s future looks bright after competing in his first regional tournament. James Wood did not compete in the VHSL season in the spring.
Ganczak had a 5-over 45 through 10 holes, but he shot an even-par 32 over the last eight holes. Ganczak’s finish was particularly strong, as he birdied the 382-yard par-4 16th hole and the 386-yard par-4 18th. He just missed sinking a five-foot birdie putt on 17.
“I was landing way closer on my approach shots [on the back nine],” said Ganczak, who improved his score by four shots from the Gunter Memorial. “The drives were a bit better. The putting was closer. I don’t think I three-putted once on the back nine.
“[Playing in this tournament] helped. Seeing what I need to get to in order to be competitive [in the region] really helped.”
James Wood senior Luke Davis also improved by four shots from the Gunter, shooting a 79 that tied Gressley for the third-best score among local golfers on Tuesday.
“They both battled down the stretch,” said James Wood coach David Oates, noting Ganczak had a double bogey on 15. “They didn’t give up. That’s the important thing.”
Sherando’s lone individual qualifier was senior Kadin Kasuboski. In his first regional tournament, he fired his best round of the year, an 86 where he recorded a 43 on both the front and back nines.
“He had two holes get away from him on the back nine where he took double bogeys,” Warriors coach Joe Knight said. “But you can’t really ask for more when you have your best round of the season. He’s really happy with himself. He really played composed. He made really smart choices and really smart shots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.