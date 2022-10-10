Handley’s Sam Thome put himself in some good positions in his debut state tournament appearance on Monday, but the greens proved troublesome for the junior.
Thome tied for 39th out of 60 golfers with a nine-over-par 81 in Virginia High School League Class 4 action at Stonehenge Golf and Country Club in Richmond. He was the only local golfer to qualify for state tournament play.
Thome had no birdies, seven bogeys and a double bogey on the 6,572-yard course. He parred his first two holes en route to shooting a 5-over on the front nine. Thome parred four straight holes on 9-12, but he bogeyed four of the next five holes in shooting 4-over on the back nine.
Thome played at Stonehenge on Sunday for the first time during a practice round, and he liked the layout. He had one birdie during the practice round.
“Today I struck the ball pretty well,” said Thome in a phone interview. “Off the tee I was great. Approach was pretty fair.
“But I just could not make a putt. I had four three-putts. The morale was down because I wasn’t able to make a putt outside of five feet [until the 17th hole].”
Thome said the speed of the greens was the biggest issue.
“I was putting a little better in the practice round,” Thome said. “I just feel like I couldn’t get the line and the speed matched up at the right time. I would hit my line, and hit [the ball] past the hole or hit it short. I just couldn’t get it all together on the greens.”
Blacksburg won the team title, besting seven other teams with a 1-over 289. Western Albemarle was second with a 291. Loudoun County was third with a 303 and Heritage was sixth (311). Salem’s Kathryn Ha shot a 5-under 67 to beat Blacksburg’s Jake Albert by one stroke for the individual title.
Thome had a fortunate shot at a birdie on the 396-yard first hole. Thome said it looked like his approach shot would head over the green, but it took one hop and hit the flagstick. It kicked left and left him with 10 feet for birdie, but he couldn’t sink it.
Thome said he didn’t have a truly bad shot until the 408-yard par-4 17th, when he hit a tree on his second shot that went into the creek. But he then chipped the ball about 70 yards to within 13 feet. He made that putt for his bogey.
“That was the longest putt by far I made all day,” Thome said. “That was kind of funny because it was for bogey, and of course I made the bogey putt.”
Handley coach Troy Mezzatesta said Thome definitely showed he can play with the best.
“He hit amazing shots,” Mezzatesta said. “I was telling him I’ve played this game for 45 years, and [the type of round Thome had Monday] have been the most difficult rounds. You hit it so well, but you just can’t score.
“It’s a tough neighborhood to live in when you’re six foot for par, six foot for par, six foot for par. Those are tough to make all the time. When you see them go in, you turn your round around. When they don’t go in, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, the golf gods are getting me.’ It’s tough, but I’m just proud he was able to show some perseverance and really just stay tough.”
Thome has much to be proud about with his season as a whole. His year includes qualifying for the state tournament by tying for third overall with a 3-over 75 at the Region 4C tournament on Sept. 27 at the River Creek Club in Leesburg. Thome ranked second among the individual state qualifiers that day and had the best score among Class 4 Northwestern District golfers.
A year ago, Thome did not have one of Handley’s four counting scores at the district tournament (he shot a 95), or at the Region 4C tournament played at the Winchester Country Club, Handley’s home course, when Thome shot a 96.
“He questioned everything about his game because of how he played at the regional tournament,” Mezzatesta said. “He’s come such a long way and I’m super proud of the effort. Being a local representative from our area at the state tournament is a big deal.”
Though Thome would have liked to have performed better on Monday, at least he now has have some state tournament experience that he can use to help him in the future.
“It’s definitely good I got there this year,” Thome said. “Now I know [what to expect]. Next year, I can be a little more comfortable out there. Not as much pressure.
