Hanging out in hammocks at Handley

Handley High School Class of 2020 graduate Zulma Escobar (left), 18, shares her hammock with her little brother Brian, 10, as she enjoys the weather Wednesday morning with her friend and fellow graduate Bich Vo, 18, in the tree-lined plaza area in front of the school.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.