WINCHESTER — The Virginia 4-H Horse Program recently named Frederick County resident Hannah McDonald as the 2021 Horse Program Volunteer of the Year.
The 4-H Horse Program announced her achievement on social media and in a March news release.
"It was really shocking and exciting all at the same time," McDonald said. "There's a lot of phenomenal volunteers in the state of Virginia. And being able to be held in that same level with some of the ones that have been around for a very long time is a really nice feeling."
McDonald, 28, grew up on a roughly 450-acre farm in Cross Junction. She became involved in 4-H at age 7. Two years later, she joined the local Golden Horseshoe 4-H Club, which teaches youth about equine education, provides recreational activities and gets members involved in community service projects. As an adult, McDonald has remained involved with 4-H as a volunteer.
"Our 4-H program is fortunate to have Hannah serve as one of the state horse judging volunteer coaches and put in an untold number of hours for the state team, educating them and coaching them to championships," the release states. "She also serves as a leader in her club, county, district, and other state appointments, as well as on a national level. She gives so much of her time and money to travel far and wide, helping our youth have the best experiences. If you know Hannah, you know that she works diligently and well alone or with others and is always seeking to make things better for the Horse Program."
McDonald serves on many Horse Program committees and in the 4-H Shooting Sports Program. In addition, she organizes and hosts the Northern District Horse Judging Contest, chairs the state Horsemanship Skills Committee, is the division manager or co-manager for three divisions at the state show, serves as a lead volunteer at Equismartz, serves on the state Horse Show Steering Committee, Equine Advisory Council and Northern District Horse Council, among others.
Locally, McDonald helps organize the Frederick County 4-H Horse Camp, judging team, county fair show, awards programs, and serves as the Frederick County Leaders Association secretary.
Hannah's mother, Rose, said 4-H provides solid friendships and teaches social skills, time management, community service and civility. She said she is proud of her daughter for remaining committed to the program for the past two decades
McDonald said she stayed involved in 4-H as a youngster for the opportunities it provided, the skills she learned and the friends she made along the way.
"And then after I aged out, what really kept me going...I wanted to be able to give back to the youth in the way that I got from 4-H as well," McDonald said. "So that was kind of my major driving force for staying with 4-H — just being able to give those same opportunities to youth that I got."
She said the most valuable skills she learned from 4-H were communication and public speaking.
"I could hold conversations with people, but if you wanted me to get up and really speak or talk about something in particular, I got a little backward and shy," she said. "So 4-H really just kind of propelled me forward and gave me those life skills to be able to do things on a big scale."
McDonald encourages other people to get their kids involved in 4-H, describing it as "an amazing organization."
