103RD BIRTHDAY (copy)

Mabel Rickard, 103, of Stephens City, looks over a birthday card during a family gathering Monday at Ben’s Diner in Woodstock. Rickard turned 103 on Aug. 6 and 15 family members helped celebrate. Rickard, who grew up in Fishers Hill, lived in northern Shenandoah County before moving to southern Frederick County several years ago. Rickard and her family regularly gather once a month at Ben’s Diner for lunch.

 RICH COOLEY/FOR THE WINCHESTER STAR

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.