Mabel Rickard, 103, of Stephens City, looks over a birthday card during a family gathering Monday at Ben’s Diner in Woodstock. Rickard turned 103 on Aug. 6 and 15 family members helped celebrate. Rickard, who grew up in Fishers Hill, lived in northern Shenandoah County before moving to southern Frederick County several years ago. Rickard and her family regularly gather once a month at Ben’s Diner for lunch.