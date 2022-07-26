100th birthday.jpg

Frances Kane celebrates her 100th birthday at Spring Arbor of Winchester. She was born July 23, 1922, in Cherrydale, Virginia. She was one of nine siblings and married her high school sweetheart in 1943. Her favorite sport is golf, and she loves to dance and she has a great sense of humor.

 Provided photo

