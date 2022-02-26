WINCHESTER — Jane Campbell, the senior-most resident at Shenandoah Valley Westminister-Canterbury, turned 106 years old on Feb. 21.
Campbell was born in 1916 in Elmhurst, Illinois.
She credits her longevity to heredity and maintaining a good diet.
A graduate of the University of Kansas with a degree in home economics, she said she “knew the right foods to eat.” And she loves food!
Professionally, she traveled around hosting cooking schools and worked for the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging. She also was active with the Clarke County-based nonprofit group FISH. In 2006, she was named Clarke County Citizen of the Year. She also enjoys painting and took classes for many years from SVWC art instructor Gale Bowman-Harlow. In 2020 she had an exhibit of her watercolors at SVWC.
Campbell was married to A.T. Cook from 1939 until his death in 1983. He was a Navy officer in World War II. After the war, they moved to Arlington, where they lived from 1954 to 1972. Her husband worked in civil service. They moved to Clarke County following his retirement. Campbell later married Douglas Campbell of Scone, Scotland. They traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad. He passed away in 2007. The following year, Campbell moved to SVWC.
She had three children, two of whom are deceased. Her son lives in Mexico. She uses Zoom and Skype to help stay connected to her loved ones. She also has stepchildren and two grandchildren.
She told SVWC that of all the things she has witnessed or experienced in her life, she said the COVID-19 pandemic is probably the worst because it seems endless. But she still keeps a positive attitude.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.