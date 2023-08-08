Happy birthday, Naomi!

Naomi Hoover, the oldest resident at Hilltop Senior Living Community in Frederick County, turns 103 years old today. She was born Aug. 8, 1920, in Moorefield, W.Va., and attended nursing school in Winchester. She worked as a nurse at the hospital in Winchester and as a school nurse at Bass-Hoover Elementary School in Frederick County. She loves to receive cards. Send them to Naomi Hoover, c/o Hilltop Senior Living Community, 111 Denny Lane, Winchester 22603.