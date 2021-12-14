MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and Middletown resident Jake Wharton, facility manager at NW Works, are seeking donated relief items to help tornado victims in Mayfield, Kentucky.
On Friday, a long-track tornado moved across Western Kentucky — leading to catastrophic damage in several towns, including Mayfield, killing at least 50 people.
“We were talking over the weekend, we saw the news and what was going on in Kentucky and thought ‘let’s make a difference,’” Harbaugh said. “We have done this before. We went to Wilmington, North Carolina, a couple of years back when that hurricane hit. So we thought, let’s recreate this, let’s do it.”
On Wednesday at around 4 p.m., the two plan to depart for Kentucky with donated items to provide relief to the Mayfield residents. NW Works will provide a box truck, and Shine Transportation will provide the fuel to get Harbaugh and Wharton there.
According to the Mayfield Police Department, relief items needed include lighters, candles, flashlights, batteries, chapstick, coloring books for kids, toys, underwear, socks, over-the-counter medicine, blankets, water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and dog and cat food.
“The animals just went nuts during the storm, and they ran off, and now they are back with nothing to eat,” Harbaugh said. “Evidently, things are very bad there, if not worse than what the media is reporting because the power is out and the food has gone bad.”
Harbaugh said that area residents could drop off donated items at four locations:
The Middletown Town Office at 7875 Church St. in Middletown
Shaffer’s BBQ at 8140 Valley Pike in Middletown
Access Independence at 324 Hope Drive in Winchester
NW Works at 3085 Shawnee Drive in Winchester
Harbaugh said people could contact him at 540-877-4594 for more information or if they want to donate items after the four drop of locations’ closing hours.
(1) comment
Great job gentlemen!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.