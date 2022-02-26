BERRYVILLE — An unused industrial site could soon be up and running again.
Wild Hare Cidery intends to start making its apple-based alcoholic beverages inside the former Smalley Packaging Co. building at 324 First St. in Berryville. Plans also are for customers to be able to sample and buy the products there.
Owner Jim Madaj is asking town officials to approve a site plan for the property’s redevelopment.
The Berryville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on the plan at 7 p.m. March 22.
Madaj bought Wild Hare from its original owners in 2018. The firm has since opened “tasting rooms” — its website describes them as “hard cider pubs” — in Leesburg, Middleburg and Warrenton.
Plans are to open two more in Fredericksburg and Washington, D.C., Madaj told the Planning Commission earlier this week.
Four years ago, Berryville Town Council adopted an ordinance text amendment allowing craft beverage manufacturing as a by-right use for properties zoned L-1 Industrial. The First Street location has that designation.
Craft beverages are ones made in small batches by small, independent producers, according to beverage industry websites.
Plans by another developer to open a restaurant at the site didn’t come to fruition after the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, according to Berryville Community Development Director Christy Dunkle.
Last summer, the town issued a zoning permit for the property for cider production only. Production hasn’t begun yet because Madaj is seeking other necessary permits and approvals — including a certificate of occupancy — from the Clarke County Building Department, Dunkle said.
Madaj told the commission he hopes to begin operations by April 1.
Commission member Michelle Marino asked Madaj why he’s interested in Berryville. He replied that he likes the small-town charm.
The First Street building covers approximately 14,000 square feet.
However, “we think we’ll need only about 20%” of the space overall, Madaj said. He said he eventually wants to accommodate other craft beverage makers.
“They would supply their beverages,” Dunkle said to her understanding in an interview after the meeting. Wild Hare then “would do the bottling or the canning.”
Roughly 1,600 square feet is to be used for tasting and sales, documents show.
Three or four employees will initially be employed there, said Madaj. He expects that number to grow as business increases, he added.
About 20 parking spaces, including two for disabled drivers, will be on site for both employees and customers, the site plan shows.
Anticipated hours of operation for tasting and retail will be 2-8 p.m. on Fridays, noon-8 p.m. on Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays.
Town officials were concerned about a nearby hill and on-street parking along First Street limiting sight distances for exiting the site. They’ve since learned the current street access will become an entrance and an exit will be created to the north, which Dunkle said alleviates their concerns.
Lights planned for installation on the property are to be 16 feet tall. Dunkle said the lights will be shielded to avoid causing problems for nearby homes.
Wall signs are to be installed on the building. A freestanding sign also may be installed at the entrance, documents show.
Because the property was an industrial site “for many, many years,” Dunkle said she doesn’t envision Wild Hare’s operations bothering residents nearby.
There is to be no outdoor storage on the property.
Any extra commercial activity that Madaj might want in the future, such as outdoor seating areas, would require an amendment to the site plan being approved at that time.
County tax records identify the owner of the property as Valley Venture Fund I, LLC. The appraised value of the property is listed at $660,000.
“A significant investment” is being made in its redevelopment, said Madaj, who documents identify as Valley Venture’s agent. He didn’t specify how much, though.
