WINCHESTER — He was running late, so Mark Francis jogged from the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association complex to the last bus taking workers to local apple orchards as dawn broke on Monday.
For most Americans, Labor Day means cookouts, shopping or traveling, but for migrant workers like Francis, Monday was just another hard day picking apples. Buses to drive the approximately 250 workers to area farms arrived at 6 a.m. as workers were finishing breakfast in the association’s dining hall at 801 Fairmont Ave. or stowing boxed lunches in their backpacks. They quickly boarded the buses, which then rolled off in the dark.
Migrant workers have been coming to the area for at least 50 years under the U.S. Department of Labor’s H-2A program. The program allows businesses to bring in foreign workers for temporary agricultural work if they can’t find American workers. Most of the workers arrived late last month and will stay until late October or the first week of November.
Migrants earn at least $12.25 per hour, but most earn more based on how many apples or other pieces of fruit they pick. Their meals and housing are covered by the association, which houses them in the dormitory-style complex on Fairmont Avenue.
Like many of the workers, Francis is from Jamaica and has been coming to Winchester for years. He is from Manchester, a parish of nearly 191,000 in south central Jamaica. The 40-year-old Francis, who does masonry work in Manchester, has been coming to the Winchester area to pick apples since 2013.
Picking apples requires standing on a ladder, often on hot days, for up to 11 hours per day and quickly but carefully removing apples so they’re not bruised or dropped on the ground. Dropped apples can’t be sold due to U.S. Department of Agriculture rules designed to prevent disease. Francis takes pride in the work, which most Americans are reluctant to do.
“That’s our thing. We do it in Jamaica,” he said. “I’m enjoying it.”
Verney Frys is also from Manchester, where he is a farm worker. Frys, 48, cooks in the dining hall, earning $12.25 per hour. He works from 3 to 7 a.m. and from 3 to 7 p.m six days per week and tries to sleep between shifts. Frys has been coming to Winchester since 2017.
“I like the people that I interact with and the work,” he said. “It’s a good experience.”
Diane Kearns, president of Fruit Hill Orchard in Frederick County, said the migrant workers are indispensable to her operation.
While some orchards are beginning to rely on robotics to pick apples, Kearns said the trees in her orchards are spaced too far apart to make that technology feasible. She said American workers she has employed in the past typically only picked apples for a few days before quitting due to the hard work and low wages.
“Without them, there’s no way we’d survive,” she said about the migrant workers. “Without these guys, forget it.”
Kearns said the H2-A program is “cumbersome” but workable. She said more companies want to use it as workers with temporary visas or those working in the U.S. illegally become harder to find due to the immigration crackdown.
Besides stricter immigration laws, economic changes have also made it harder to find migrant workers. In 1941, folk singer Woody Guthrie immortalized migrants in “Pastures of Plenty.” And while the grueling and essential work he describe continues today, the transient nature — “On the edge of the city you’ll see us and then, we come with the dust and we go with the wind” — has changed.
In the past, migrants, many of them Mexican and working on temporary visas, traveled around the country. But moving from school to school made it extremely difficult to educate their children, so the federal government began encouraging them to stay put, said Joe Robinson, association manager. Robinson said the low national unemployment rate, approximately 3.7 % in July, also discourages migrant work.
Back in the 1990s, Robinson said the association complex would bring in up to 800 workers. Besides the difficulties in finding workers, he attributed the decrease to area orchards closing in recent years. But the work remains invaluable.
“These guys work hard as hell,” Robinson said. “They pick the food you’re putting on your table. It just doesn’t come from a grocery store.”
(2) comments
Thank you Evan Goodenow for reminding us what we all owe to migrant laborers on Labor Day.
good grief. I worked in law enforcement for 32 years. Christmas, New years, kids birthdays...ect. ect. it's called life Evan.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.