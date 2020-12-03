WINCHESTER — A highlight of the holiday season is the music, particularly the songs that tell the story of Christ’s birth.
Hearing — and watching — an enthusiastic organist lean into a floorboard-shaking rendition of “Joy to the World” puts a perfect bow on the season.
But as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, gathering in churches to enjoy the music, the greenery, the candles and the message isn’t possible for many people.
To help brighten the holidays, the Winchester Chapter of the American Organists Guild has come up a jam-packed online Lessons and Carols program that offers the sounds and scenes of church but in a virtual format so people can enjoy it safely in their own homes.
“This is a way for many people to find a little happiness and to bring the church into their homes,” said Linda Beville, chapter dean of WAGO.
Creating an online program with music and visuals and then sharing it using the latest technology is no easy feat — but neither is mastering an instrument that requires playing multiple keyboards with both hands and feet. Organists don’t shy from a challenge.
This year’s concert is performed by 15 WAGO members, three guest musicians and a virtual choir. Pieces are performed on organ, piano, harpsichord, voice, oboe and flute.
For each lesson, the minister of each participating church reads a scripture or delivers a short message followed by the musical performance. While the music is playing, photographs from each participating church are displayed, so there’s something interesting to look at while the music is playing.
Photographs include scenes inside and outside the church buildings as well as church members completing service projects interspersed with pictures of 42 nativity creches collected by members over the years from 12 different countries.
The program, divided into two 45-minute sections, is available now on the WAGO website at winchesterago.com through Jan. 6. You can visit the site and enjoy the programming as many times as you like.
The concert includes folks carols and other favorites such as “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “Mary, Did You Know?” Also included are three original pieces written by WAGO members: an organ improvisation on “Sussex Carol” by Jim Moon from Leesburg Presbyterian Church; “There’s a Song in the Air,” by James Laster performed by tenor soloist Corey Rotz, flautist Frances Lapp Averitt, and organist Dr. Steven Cooksey; and a jazz choral arrangement of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” by Marilyn Shenenberger, which is performed by the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Virtual Choir.
This is the sixth year that WAGO has offered a holiday concert. In previous years, the program would be a moveable feast of sounds (and often food) as the concert moved from one downtown church to another.
“It has become kind of a hallmark of the season, and something we look forward to as well,” Beville said.
The online program is free, but it is designed to serve as a fundraiser for the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) and the Winchester Rescue Mission.
A button on the WAGO website will link to the websites of WATTS and the Rescue Mission, where listeners may make donations.
Over the past several years, the Guild has been able to donate $4,000 to $5,000 to help the homeless through its concerts, Beville said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.