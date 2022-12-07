WINCHESTER — In sporting terms, the upcoming local performance by the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team could be called a three-peat.
The team’s performance at 7 p.m. March 23 inside the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University (SU) will mark its third visit to Winchester in five years.
The Globetrotters — an exhibition team known as much for its antics on the court as its members’ adept basketball skills — have played more than 26,000 games in 122 countries and territories worldwide since the team was established in 1926.
Globetrotters performances always are fun, family-friendly entertainment, Zach Franz, president of Russ Potts Productions Inc. (RPPI), mentioned during a Tuesday morning press conference at the events center announcing the event.
Winchester-based RPPI is organizing the March performance. United Bank is the presenting sponsor.
Peter Warren, a commercial banker with United Bank, mentioned that he once played for the New York Nationals, the forerunner to the Washington Generals, the foil team that the Globetrotters will play against.
“I look forward to bringing my two sons” and showing them what their dad previously did, Warren said wryly.
“The last two events at Shenandoah University (in 2018 and 2021) sold out,” Franz recalled, “so we encourage fans to get their tickets right away.”
Tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.com. Prices start at $25.
Approximately 1,800 tickets will be sold for the event. All will be for reserved seating.
Doors at the center will open at 6 p.m. However, purchasers of Magic Pass tickets will be able to enter an hour earlier. Those spectators will be eligible to attend a special pregame event at 5:30 p.m. during which they can meet Globetrotters players, get their autographs and take photos, shoot some hoops with them and even learn some trick shots.
A food drive during the event will benefit Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, a nonprofit organization that helps food insecure students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Globetrotters fans are encouraged to bring canned or boxed food items which will be collected at the door.
Elise Stine-Dolinar, program coordinator for Bright Futures, said the organization packs more than 1,200 food bags weekly for area students who don’t have enough to eat during weekends when they lack access to school meals.
“These food packs come together one can at a time, oftentimes from multiple sources throughout the community,” Stine-Dolinar said.
They go to help “kids you see every day” who you may not realize are hungry, she emphasized.
Donations of canned fruit and vegetables, breakfast bars, oatmeal packets, boxed macaroni and cheese, and canned tomato sauce are especially useful in preparing food bags, she mentioned.
Basketball is all about teamwork. So is organizing athletic and entertainment events and efforts to help people in need, according to SU Senior Vice President Mitch Moore.
Assisting Bright Futures is “a way to give back” to the community that so heavily supports the university, he said.
Wilkins, the athletic and events center’s namesake, wants the building to be used not just for sporting events, but also activities that benefit the community at large, Moore noted.
