WINCHESTER — The Harlem Globetrotters will make their way to Winchester for the second time at the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University on March 19.
The first Harlem Globetrotters event held at SU was in November 2018. The basketball game sold out well in advance, so the university brought the Globetrotters back for a second round. The upcoming March game was announced Friday afternoon at the Wilkins Events Center.
One of the Harlem Globetrotters coming to play in March, Sweet Lou II Dunbar, shared his excitement to play at SU during the press conference.
“What you can expect at the game is high-flying dunks, tricks and a lot of laughter,” said Dunbar, who is following the footsteps of his father Sweet Lou Dunbar, whose career with the Globetrotters has spanned 43 years. “Come show some love, and we’re going to give all the love back to you.”
Tickets, which range in cost between $25 and $75, can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/harlem-globetrotters-winchester-va-tickets-80153183329?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. About 2,000 seats are available.
Russ Potts Productions Inc. organized the event, which is sponsored by United Bank.
“Because it’s great family entertainment, we’ll expect to see a bunch of people enjoy it for a second time, so be sure and get your tickets early,” Zach Franz, senior vice president of Russ Potts Productions Inc., said in an SU statement.
The Globetrotters were founded in 1926 and have played more than 26,000 games in 122 countries and territories worldwide. The team also performs more than 450 live events worldwide every year.
The March 19 game at SU will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Globetrotter fans also have the opportunity to buy Magic Pass tickets which allows fans to learn tricks, shoot hoops and get autographs and photos with the Harlem Globetrotters before the game starts. The Magic Pass pre-event function begins at 5:30 p.m.
Fans can buy a Magic Pass at the checkout option on eventbrite.com.
Nonprofit organization Bright Futures — Frederick/Winchester will collect canned and boxed food at the door of the game. The nonprofit provides food packs to more than 900 children every week who attend Winchester and Frederick County Public Schools.
Last year Bright Futures collected between 500 to 600 pounds of food for area students from the last Globetrotters event at SU.
This will be the first time Dunbar will play in Winchester with the Globetrotters for his second season with the famous team. His dad is now a coach with the Globetrotters.
He had the opportunity to play a game his dad coached recently.
“It was really emotional, because they retired his jersey,” Dunbar said.
Dunbar said the Globetrotters will attempt to break a world record during the SU event, Dunbar said. But they’re not saying what that record is.
“Can’t reveal the magic,” Dunbar said.
