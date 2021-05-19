BERRYVILLE — Diane Harrison's first term on Berryville Town Council will be her last.
Harrison, the Ward 2 representative, said during Tuesday night's special council meeting that she will not seek re-election next year. She wants time to do other things as she moves toward retirement, she said.
Elected in May 2018, Harrison began serving on the council the following July. Her current term will end December 2022, having been extended by six months as part of the council's decision for municipal elections to move to November in even-numbered years.
Harrison, 60, is chairwoman of the council's Streets and Utilities Committee and serves on its Community Development Committee. She is the owner of Touched by Nature Soaps and president of Center Ring Design Pottery & Art Studio. She also is involved with the Clarke County Fire and EMS Commission.
During a discussion of elections issues, she mentioned that she has decided not to run for a second term, but she didn't say why.
Asked by The Winchester Star after the meeting to elaborate on her decision, Harrison said she and her husband probably will eventually retire somewhere else.
"It's not written in stone" yet, she said of moving away from Berryville. However, she said her decision to not run again is final.
"My husband and I talked about it extensively," she said. "We need to focus on the next chapters of our lives."
Harrison and her family moved to Berryville 17 years ago to be closer her husband’s relatives. She and her husband also wanted their son to grow up in a small town where neighbors know each other, she told The Star in an interview before she was elected.
Along with the Ward 2 council seat, the Ward 4 seat and the town recorder (vice mayor) position will be up for grabs in the November 2022 election.
