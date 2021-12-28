It was mid-afternoon on Aug. 11 when the Harrisonburg Fire Department got the call of a house fire on East Johnson Street.
By the time firefighters arrived, smoke was coming out of the roof of the 880-square-foot home of J.P. Pringle — a man known to many in the neighborhood, city and county for his friendliness, charity and helpful nature.
The fire that made his home unlivable was caused by some kind of small animal that triggered an electrical short, but his neighbors and many more in the area are banding together to build Pringle a new home.
“All I can say is, all the people who are helping me, I thank them,” Pringle, 76, said. “It’s been kind of rough.”
He said when the fire first struck, he had to face a difficult decision of potentially moving out of the neighborhood he has lived in for close to 40 years.
Jim Rankin, a deacon at First Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, said people started trying to help Pringle.
“People were coming from all angles and wanted to make sure we were maximizing the effort,” Rankin said.
The church set up a separate fund for the Pringle house project and as more people came together to try and help, a steering committee was set up to coordinate the effort.
The committee is now “Team Pringle,” which meets weekly and has members from community and business groups like the Northeast Neighborhood Association and Matchbox Realty, according to Rankin. Famous Northeast Neighborhood basketball star Ralph Sampson recently joined the effort to raise funds, Rankin said.
The goal for the effort is to get $150,000 to build Pringle a new home that he can live in without a mortgage or loan, Rankin said.
“To do that, we need substantial resources and money,” Rankin said. “We have been encouraged [because] there’s a lot of people who’ve donated services.”
Businesses like R. S. Monger and Sons Inc., have also put in effort, such as getting the volunteers the lowest-priced building materials as possible despite issues with supply and high prices, Rankin said.
By Dec. 23, the effort raised about $30,000, or one-fifth of the funds needed, according to Rankin. Donations can be made by check to the First Baptist Church Pringle House fund and also online through GoFundMe.
Demolition of what’s left of Pringle’s home is slated to begin this week as the project starts to kick into gear with a goal to have the new home complete by August, Rankin said.
Donating to the effort “allows the city to be the Friendly City we claim to be,” Rankin said. “And it’s beyond the city. We are getting assistance from out of state and it’s very encouraging and it gives us confidence we’re going to be get over that goal [of $150,000] and have a house put up.”
Pringle first came to Harrisonburg for a construction job as young man from his native state of Georgia. He was born in 1945 in the Peach State’s Jefferson County.
His younger sister, Theo Boston, of Augusta, Ga., said she has visited him several times over the years and is struck by how many people he knows and how similar that is to how he is with his family and their friends.
“The kids and all gather around him because he always brings something and he never asks for a dime,” Boston said. “It makes him happy just to be able to give to other people.”
She said that is also evidenced by how he will stop what he’s doing, even driving down the road, to get out and help someone with something.
“He’s always been a person that brings things, helps people with different things or is giving people anything he has,” Boston said.
“I appreciate the things people are doing for my brother,” Boston said. “I’m grateful they’re all coming together for him.”
