WINCHESTER — Winchester's new city attorney is actually a team of lawyers from the Harrisonburg law firm Litten and Sipe.
Following a special executive session on Tuesday evening, City Council voted unanimously to have City Manager Eden Freeman secure the firm's legal services through a purchase order.
Winchester has been without a full-time city attorney since Anthony Williams left the position on Feb. 8 to accept a job as Petersburg's city attorney. Local attorneys Robert Mitchell and Michael Bryan have represented Winchester's legal interests on an interim basis for the past six months.
Freeman said the city issued a request for qualifications in June to find a permanent replacement for Williams.
"We received four proposals, and Litten and Sipe is the firm that council chose to go with," she said following Tuesday's vote.
The law firm, which was founded in 1877, has seven attorneys on staff. Freeman said Melisa G. Michelsen has been designated as Winchester's lead attorney and will attend City Council meetings, but the firm's other six lawyers can also be utilized.
"The strength of having a firm is that we have additional attorneys available for us if there is a specific topic that the lead attorney is not well versed in," Freeman said.
Litten and Sipe will charge the city a flat rate of $250 per hour for day-to-day services. For specialized cases, such as matters that involve court proceedings, the firm can instead charge standard rates. Michelsen's standard hourly rate is the highest at $345, but Litten and Sipe's other attorneys have rates as low as $225 an hour.
Although the Harrisonburg-based attorneys will make frequent trips to Winchester, Litten and Sipe's financial agreement with the city does not include mileage expenses.
Following Tuesday's special executive session to select a city attorney, City Council held its regular business meeting and work session, during which it:
- Unanimously agreed to add a Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation to three parcels totaling 4.8 acres at the corner of Hope and Valor drives. The property, which has Highway Commercial District (B-2) zoning, is the site of a proposed mixed-use complex, Harrison Plaza, that would include 70 apartments and nearly 20,000 square feet of commercial space.
- Unanimously agreed, with one abstention, to authorize Freeman to apply for a $141,684 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Alternative Interventions for Status Offenders grant, which would fund operations of the new Timbrook Achievement Center program for at-risk youth from Jan. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. Councilor Judy McKiernan abstained due to the center's association with her employer, Winchester Public Schools.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of $16.9 million in public improvement bonds to fund previously approved projects including Valley Avenue drainage and sidewalks, an extension of Hope Drive, renovations of the city-owned Creamery Building, and renovations of the Winchester Public Schools-owned Douglas Community Learning Center and Shihadeh Innovation Center.
- Unanimously agreed to forward resolutions for the issuance and sale of $6,165,000 in refunding bonds and $17.5 million in public improvement bonds in order to capitalize on low interest rates.
- Unanimously approved the creation of a regional economic development organization, the Economic Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, that will include representatives from the economic development authorities of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
- Unanimously approved the Northwestern Community Service Board’s performance contract for fiscal year 2020.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance to add a PUD designation to a 0.95-acre property zoned Medium Density Residential (MR) at 410 and 412 Smithfield Ave. The change would legalize the three apartments that already exist at the site.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance to rezone a 5-acre tract at 2508 Papermill Road, partially occupied by Winchester Noland Co., from Intensive Industrial (M-2) to Commercial Industrial (CM-1). The change would align with the zoning designations of two adjacent properties to the south.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance granting an access easement to a 9-foot-wide strip of city-owned property at 218 Baker St. The easement would allow Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity to build a driveway behind a home proposed for construction at 216 Baker St.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance amendment that creates regulations for outdoor signs at school, park and public athletic complexes.
- Unanimously agreed to forward a conditional-use permit (CUP) request to allow ground-floor residential use at 215 Sharp St., located in the Central Business (B-1) zoning district.
- Unanimously agreed to forward two CUP requests from Greenway Engineering to authorize the construction of new Shenandoah University signs at 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road and 600 Millwood Ave.
- Unanimously accepted the resignation of Anne Walker Schroth from the Board of Architectural Review.
- Unanimously approved, with one abstention, the reappointment of Councilor John Willingham to a three-year term on the Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, expiring Aug. 31, 2022. Willingham abstained from the vote.
- Unanimously agreed to forward the appointments of Geraldine Kiefer to an unexpired term on the Board of Architectural Review, expiring April 30, 2023, and Danielle Bostick to a four-year term on the Social Services Advisory Board, expiring Sept. 9, 2023
- Met in executive session for 30 minutes to discuss prospective appointments to the Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham, Bill Wiley, Corey Sullivan and Judy McKiernan. Councilor Les Veach was absent.
