In an effort to reach more city residents, the Harrisonburg Police Department launched a Facebook page Friday that caters strictly to the Spanish-speaking population.
Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho said the department has been looking at ways to expand its communication with the Hispanic community, which makes up about 20% of the city’s residents.
“I think we can do a better job and this is one step to getting there,” he said. “We have an obligation to work hard to reach out to the community.”
The new Facebook page will mirror much of the English version, including the city’s Felony Friday post — a segment that highlights a suspect police are trying to capture.
Camacho said the page will also include information about trends in crime, traffic issues and crime prevention.
Specifically, he said, the page will educate Spanish-speaking residents on scams. At times, he said, scammers try to exploit them because of their inexperience with the English language.
“We have so much fraud going around,” Camacho said. “It’s important to create multiple avenues of communication to get that information out.”
In addition to the new Facebook page, Camacho said the department is looking at a variety of ways to build bridges with the Hispanic community.
One way, he said, is to increase the number of Spanish-speaking officers on the force. Right now, three officers in the patrol division speak Spanish fluently.
At least two administrators, Camacho and Capt. Jason Kidd, speak Spanish, too.
“There’s a sense of ease when they hear someone speaking their language,” Camacho said.
Kidd, who will oversee the page, said he majored in Spanish in college and honed his skill when he studied abroad.
He said some Spanish-speaking residents are surprised when he comes up and tries to help them out in their own language.
Kidd said he usually speaks Spanish with a resident at least once a day.
“They really appreciate it,” he said, adding that they often thank him for helping them understand what is going on. “It’s refreshing to get that positive feedback.”
Last year, City Councilman Sal Romero led an effort to provide interpreters for those that don’t speak English and wanted to attend council meetings. The city launched the program in July 2019.
He said a Spanish-focused social media page will help bridge a gap between law enforcement and the Hispanic community.
Romero said that some had bad experiences with police in the countries they fled, and because of that, are weary about police in general.
“The trust factor is critical,” he said, adding that the page should help because the Hispanic community is very active on Facebook.
