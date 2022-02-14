A Harrisonburg woman has been arrested as a suspect in a Northern Virginia homicide case, according to a Friday afternoon press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD aided in the arrest of Kaitlynn Nicole Nicholas, 23, who was wanted by the Fairfax County Police Department in connection with the crime, according to an additional release by the Fairfax County Police Department.
HPD and FCPD worked together to locate Nicholas.
Nicholas was arrested around 12:15 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Kelley Street without incident by HPD officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the release.
She is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond and has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Nicholas has been charged in the killing of 39-year-old Johnny Lee Robinson III, of Leesburg, in an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in Fairfax on Thursday night, according to a Friday afternoon press release from FCPD.
Officers responded to the area at 8:12 p.m. after community members heard a single gunshot following an argument between a man and a woman, according to the release.
In the apartment complex parking lot, officers discovered Robinson, who had been shot in the upper-body, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to the release.
Police canvassed the area using dogs and a helicopter.
In the process, law enforcement obtained surveillance footage from the complex that showed a man and a woman. Based on the evidence, detectives believe the homicide was not a random act, according to the release.
Law enforcement determined the two people had left an apartment in the complex before the shooting, according to the release.
The footage also helped detectives conclude the two individuals knew each other and that neither lived at the complex, according to the release.
Police also discovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting and a suitcase in their search.
Nicholas was identified as a suspect through information from those at the complex and other witnesses, according to the release.
FCPD detectives have asked those with any additional information about the incident to call them at 703-246-7800, option 2.
Anonymous tips related to this or any other crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or by texting “FCCS” plus the tip to 847411.
