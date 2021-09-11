WINCHESTER — Little miscues have a habit of adding up into bigger problems on the football field.
Some of those errors played a big part in Millbrook failing to get its initial win of the season on Friday.
The Pioneers (0-3) were penalized 11 times for 75 yards and Harrisonburg used a late 97-yard march to pull out a 14-12 victory. The Blue Streaks’ Tyrell Foster rumbled 36 yards for the game-winning score with 2:52 remaining.
Detric Brown threw for a score and rushed for another for the Pioneers, who dropped to 0-3 on the season.
The contest was one of missed opportunities for the Millbrook offense, which came away empty on three of its drives inside the Harrisonburg 30 in the contest.
“We’ve just got to eliminate the penalties,” Millbrook coach Josh Haymore said. “That’s all I’ve got to say. … We battled with good field position and their field position. We just shot ourselves in the foot at key times.”
The Pioneers, behind a stout defense, still led 12-7 when their fourth-quarter drive stalled at the Harrisonburg 27. On fourth-and-8, the Pioneers elected to punt and Patrick Sigler had a beauty as the ball bounced out of bounds at the Blue Streaks’ 3 with 7:47 remaining.
But Harrisonburg was able to get out of the hole mainly on the ground. The Blue Streaks’ drive would feature eight rushes in nine plays, but the one pass was critical. Facing third-and-15 after nearly losing a fumble, quarterback Keenan Glago hit Jathan Engle for a 24-yard gain to the Millbrook 50. After three more running plays, Foster cut up the middle and then broke to the right sidelines and outraced the Millbrook secondary for the game-winning score. Guillermo Lopez Mejia’s extra point made it 14-12.
“It was the same thing we talked about before the game. We had to run the ball,” Harrisonburg coach Kyle Gillenwater said of the key to the winning drive. “We ran the ball successfully and we kind of wore them out by running the ball well.”
Millbrook had one more shot at pulling out the win, but the Pioneers had three penalties (two false starts and a hold) before Dante Edwards picked off Brown on fourth down to ice the game.
Prior to that, it had looked like an accidental touchdown might have been the big play for the Pioneers.
After a scoreless first period, it looked as if Harrisonburg would break the ice first following a punt that hit a lineman and gave the Blue Streaks the ball at the Millbrook 31.
The Blue Streaks had fourth-and-9 from the 17, but came up a yard short of a first down after Glago was flushed from the pocket.
Millbrook then embarked on a 91-yard march, fueled by two big passes from Brown. On third-and-6, Brown hit C.J. Standen, who slipped a defender and turned a short pass into a 36-yard gain to the Harrisonburg 40. Two plays later, Brown made an excellent throw while rolling to to the right and Braden George made a slide catch at the 1. Brown scored on the next play, but a high snap on the PAT led to a missed pass attempt and the Pioneers led 6-0 with 3:26 left in the half.
Harrisonburg needed just three plays to take the lead. Glago had completions of 23 and 14 yards before finding Kris Walker, who sprinted through the Millbrook defense for a 35-yard TD to make it 7-6 with 2:36 left.
Then the final minutes got strange. Millbrook had a 69-yard TD pass from Brown to B.J. Canada nullified by a holding penalty. The Pioneers, though, would get another chance after Harrisonburg fumbled on a punt return.
They’d drive to the Harrisonburg 4. On fourth down and the clock winding down, Sigler came in to attempt a 21-yard field goal, but another bad snap forced Brown, the holder, to scramble. Brown rolled right and lofted a pass to the end zone and Dylan Baker made the catch with no time remaining on the clock to make it 12-7. Brown was sacked on the two-point pass attempt.
“Our defense showed up and played well in the first half,” Haymore said. “We’ve just got to put the points on the board.”
Millbrook moved the ball well in the second half as A.J. Harrison rushed for 41 of his 54 yards after the break. But three penalties dogged the Pioneers’ best drive, which ended with a missed 35-yard field goal attempt.
Brown finished 21 of 40 for 208 yards. George (60 yards) and Standen (59) had six catches, while Canada (64) had five.
“I thought he stepped up and played well,” Haymore said of Brown’s play. “He ran the ball well. He was a leader out there. I thought he played really well.”
Aaron McAfee’s 65 yards on 12 carries led the Blue Streaks, who rushed for 183 yards on 34 carries. Glago was 5 of 12 for 98 yards.
“Our kids have been through a lot,” Gillenwater said when asked about the importance of the victory for the Blue Streaks. “… This group of seniors has had three head coaches, three head coaches. They’ve had so many changes. To pull this together the way they did tonight, it means a lot. This is a program-changer for us.”
Millbrook travels to Potomac Falls (2-1) in Game 4 on Sept. 17.
Haymore will be looking for fewer penalties after having 21 over the past two weeks. “We’ve got to fix it,” he said. “If we don’t fix it, we’re going to keep having the same problems.”
