WINCHESTER — Jordan Springs Elementary School may not open in August if Frederick County Public Schools receives only minimal or no extra funding for its fiscal year 2021 budget, according to Superintendent David Sovine.
“It’s just important that we consider those harsh realities,” Sovine said during a School Board work session Tuesday night.
An extra $2.8 million is needed in the operating fund to fill 40 positions at the $27 million school being built in Stephenson. The money would also cover utility, materials and supplies costs at the new school.
When it opens, Jordan Springs will be the county’s 12th elementary school.
Sovine’s $233 million budget proposal for FY21 (up from $218.4 million this fiscal year) calls for a $178.8 million operating fund and an extra $15.4 million in local tax dollars ($10.9 million for the operating fund, $800,000 for debt service fund for school construction projects and $3.7 million for non-recurring capital needs). The total amount of local funding sought is $97.3 million, up from $86.4 million.
Local funding for the school division comes from the county’s Board of Supervisors. Most of the supervisors say they would support raising the real estate tax by 5 cents, from 61 to 66 cents per $100 of assessed value, which could give the school division an extra $5.8 million, but $9.6 million less than it’s seeking. And that’s the best-case scenario.
Sovine stressed that a 5-cent tax increase isn’t even a guarantee.
As the division looks to trim at least $9.6 million from its budget proposal, Sovine told the School Board he would prioritize $1.9 million earmarked for “cost to continue” services, which includes increases in health insurance premiums, utilities and fuel. He would then prioritize opening Jordan Springs at a cost of $2.8 million. And then, with whatever money is still available, he would suggest a division-wide salary increase.
The division has proposed a 4% average pay raise for FY 21, which would cost $5.2 million.
State funding for the school division is expected to increase $2.7 million to $85.8 million, while federal aid is slated to increase $200,000 to $5.3 million. State funding is dependent on the budget approved by the General Assembly this Saturday and amendments by the governor.
At Tuesday night’s work session a public hearing was held on the school division’s budget proposal. Three people spoke.
Joy Kirk, who was a teacher in Frederick County schools for 24 years before she left in 2019 to earn about $25,000 more annually as a special education teacher in Loudoun County Public Schools, said she can’t fully support Sovine’s spending plan.
She said the school division needs replacement school buses and additional staff. Funding for technology and capital assets, such as building maintenance, should not be cut. Kirk added that even the proposed 4% salary increase may not be enough to retain and recruit “the best educators that our students deserve.”
“I know Dr. Sovine had to make cuts from all of the requests he received, but these are critical needs, and I’m sure there are even more,” she said.
