Fourth of July events fizzled last year with the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s plenty to do this year for the Independence Day holiday.
Winchester and Clarke County have events on Saturday, while Middletown and Sherando Park in Frederick County have their festivities set for Sunday.
Winchester
Old Town Winchester and Winchester Parks and Recreation are sponsoring a new event, Let Freedom Swing!, at the Taylor Pavilion along the Loudoun Street Mall starting at 3 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to attend.
Let Freedom Swing! will feature live music from 6-9 p.m. by The Silver Tones, a Warrenton-based swing band. From 3-4:30 p.m., RTG — a Winchester-based seven-piece funk band and former Apple Blossom’s Got Talent competitor — will perform. During the break between performances, attendees are encouraged to grab dinner downtown or get it to-go and eat outside at the pavilion, which is located between 121 N. Loudoun St. and the Braddock Autopark. Winchester Brew Works and Valerie Hill Vineyard will serve local beer and wine onsite throughout the event.
But don’t expect a fireworks display. The city’s 2021 Rockin’ Independence Eve and fireworks, usually held on July 3 in Old Town Winchester, was canceled due to the pandemic.
Clarke County
Fourth of July festivities will be held from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville. There will be a concert featuring patriotic music by the Clarke County Community Band and fireworks after dark.
Middletown
The town has lots of activities planned on Sunday.
The Robbie Limon Band will play 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the town park, with karaoke scheduled from 1-4 p.m.
The main event — a parade — kicks off at 5 p.m. at Lord Fairfax Community College. Parade entries will march from the college down Main Street. The United States Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps will be among the groups participating. Parade entries will be accepted until right before the parade begins.
After the parade, the town will recognize Tina Clem as Middletown Citizen of the Year. Clem is director of the July 4 and Christmas parades and a long-time volunteer for the Middletown Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company.
Other Fourth of July events include a 6:15-9:15 p.m. performance by the Souled Out band at the town park, 6-8 p.m. hot air balloon rides from Valley Ballooning for $20 per person and fireworks at nightfall.
Also, nearly 30 entries have been submitted for a Fourth of July house decorating contest along the parade route, which will be judged on Saturday.
Sherando Park
The park’s Fourth of July Celebration is from 5-10 p.m. Sunday. The outdoor pool will be open until 8 p.m., with fireworks when it gets dark. A DJ will play tunes starting at 6 p.m. Please leave pets at home. No alcohol. The park is located at 255 Lakeview Circle off Fairfax Pike (Va. 277) near Stephens City.
