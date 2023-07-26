Hay there

Olga Alario of Martinsburg, W.Va., gets a close-up look at a wheel rake for hay on the back of a tractor in Rose Hill Park on Jones Road in Frederick County Tuesday. The wheel rake is used to make windrows of cut hay for later harvesting. Alario was visiting the park with her husband and grandchildren while another grandchild had a medical appointment in Winchester.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

