BOYCE — Town Recorder Ruth Hayes intends to resign before her current elected term expires at the end of the year.
Hayes told Boyce Town Council during a work session Tuesday night that she’s buying a house in Berryville and plans to submit her resignation when the purchase becomes official.
Her comments were brief.
“I told you (previously) that I’ll be moving along this year,” Hayes told her council colleagues. “I’m not going to make it until December.”
Other council members seemed surprised to hear the announcement. Councilman Floyd Hudson, who was elected to the panel in November 2019 as a write-in candidate, said he will be sorry to see her go. He wished her well.
Members of local governing boards, such as city and town councils and county boards of supervisors, are required under the law to live in the localities and/or districts they represent.
The recorder’s seat on the council is similar to that of a vice mayor. The seat is elected by voters, just like other council seats.
Hayes, who is retired, first was elected to the council in 2013. Halfway through her first four-year term, the council appointed Hayes recorder in June 2016 after former recorder Tamara Myer resigned. Voters then elected Hayes recorder in a special election the following November and again in 2017.
Later on, the council hired Hayes to be Boyce’s part-time town manager. Last winter, she resigned from the job. Still, she has remained in her elected recorder’s seat on the council.
Council members indicated Tuesday night that when Hayes resigns, they intend to appoint another council member to temporarily assume the recorder’s duties until a special election can be held on Nov. 2 for the seat. They also intend to appoint someone to fill the vacated council seat until the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.