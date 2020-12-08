WINCHESTER — The prospective developer of a $62 million subdivision on Linden Drive objects to City Council saying the rezoning application was incomplete.
Andy Palec, project manager for Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago, said Winchester officials want HDP to obtain easements from two neighboring property owners — Winchester Medical Center and Shenandoah University — before the application can proceed.
"The city of Winchester cannot, and should not, require a developer to provide driveways, easements or other rights-of-way on land which the developer does not own and for which it is out of their control," Palec wrote in a Dec. 2 letter to Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans.
On Nov. 24, council tabled HDP's request to add a planned-unit development (PUD) designation to 22.7 acres of land zoned Low-Density Residential (LR) at 441 Linden Drive. The PUD would be required in order for HDP to obtain enough housing density to build 160 age-restricted apartments for active adults and 143 to 146 general-use townhouse and duplex units for individuals and families.
HDP's application will not be discussed again until City Council's work session on Jan. 12, but Palec said he wanted to address some of the panel's questions before formal talks resume.
In particular, Palec maintains council was wrong to frame HDP's application as incomplete because the proposal shouldn't hinge on obtaining property easements from Winchester Medical Center and Shenandoah University.
In his letter to Youmans, Palec wrote: "... we have been and will continue to use our best efforts to obtain such agreements but the 441 Linden development cannot be contingent upon such roadway options. It must stand on its merits without regard to these options. The application should not be characterized as incomplete because such agreements are not in place."
HDP would be allowed by right to build a primary access point to the development on land it already owns along Linden Drive. However, the developer is hoping to add a second access point that would slightly encroach on land owned by Shenandoah University, and a private road across Winchester Medical Center property that would allow residents of the age-restricted apartments to access Va. 37 via Campus Boulevard on the hospital's campus.
Youmans told council last month that Shenandoah University and the hospital's corporate parent, Valley Health, are willing to consider the easements, but final decisions are not expected until at least January.
Palec wants council to set aside the easements and consider the subdivision on its own merits, with one primary access point and a handful of driveways for some of the duplexes.
The main entryway would utilize a small roundabout on Linden Drive to help maintain traffic flow on the public street, Palec wrote, and the private road connecting to Campus Boulevard would be a nice amenity but is not considered crucial to the development.
"Site driveways are projected to operate acceptably and well below capacity with minimal impact to Linden Drive traffic, with or without a private gated access to Campus Boulevard," Palec wrote. "We don’t need the Campus Boulevard connection, shown on the plan to be a non-binding alternate design, to alleviate traffic on Linden."
By the time council votes on the rezoning request, HDP may already know if it will be granted easements from its two corporate neighbors. According to the city's current timetable, a final decision on the proposed subdivision won't be reached until at least Jan. 26, giving Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center additional time to decide if they want to cooperate.
If approved, Palec said the proposed apartments, townhouses and duplexes on Linden Drive would benefit the entire city, generating more than $500,000 in annual taxes from the development's residents.
"It takes a tax-exempt, vacant school property and creates taxable revenue along with removing a potential eyesore from the neighborhood," Palec wrote.
(1) comment
That is typical "developer-speak". They don't want to pay for any infrastructure needed to accommodate their development, and also deliberately under-estimate the cost of the schools to handle the many students that will be in that residential subdivision. Residential subdivisions ALWAYS generate more in costs than they do in tax revenues, because of the school-age children and corresponding increase in the schools' budgets, paid by the long-suffering taxpayers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.