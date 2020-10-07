WINCHESTER — The company converting the former Winchester Memorial Hospital into a senior-living center has unveiled plans to build a major residential subdivision for up to 587 people on the site of the former Frederick County Middle School at 441 Linden Drive.
Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago is proposing construction of a $62 million project that is best described as two communities — 160 townhouse and duplex units for individuals and families and 160 age-restricted apartments for active adults.
Access to the three-story, age-restricted apartment buildings would come from a new driveway along Linden Drive, and a walking trail would also connect the apartments with the Wellness Center on the adjacent Winchester Medical Center campus at 1840 Amherst St. The two- and four-story general-use town homes would be accessed from a separate entrance on Linden Drive, and the two-story duplexes would have individual driveways that connect directly to the residential street.
Due to the size and scope of the development proposed for the 22.7-acre site, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said HDP would have to include a large recreational area for use by residents and the community. At Tuesday’s Planning Commission work session, he suggested that could be accomplished by eliminating a planned clubhouse for tenants and replacing it with a neighborhood park.
The general-use properties are expected to eventually house up to 52 school-age children, according to a fiscal-impact analysis prepared by Camoin 310 of New York. It would cost the city an estimated $383,651 per year to educate those children in Winchester Public Schools, plus an additional $509,890 per year to provide annual infrastructure and emergency services to the entire development.
Those expenses could be offset by tax revenues collected from the development’s residents. According to Camoin 310, it will cost Winchester approximately $893,541 per year to provide educational and infrastructure services to the community, but the development’s residents are expected to contribute $1,402,325 in annual taxes to the city’s coffers. That would generate a fiscal benefit of $508,784 per year for Winchester.
Monthly rental rates have not been disclosed, but HDP President Todd Bryant said on Tuesday his goal is to keep the properties affordable. For example, when asked why the four-story town homes would not include elevators, he said those buildings are intended for tenants who don’t mind using stairs, so adding elevators to the properties would unnecessarily drive up the project’s cost.
“We’re certainly willing to consider vertical transportation, but we don’t think it’s necessary,” Bryant said.
Youmans said the proposed four-story town homes, which would feature a pair of two-story townhouses stacked atop each other, are “something we don’t have in Winchester” and are more commonly associated with metropolitan areas like Washington, D.C.
In order to have enough zoning density to build 320 dwelling units on the 22.7-acre parcel, HDP is asking Winchester to add a planned-unit development (PUD) designation to the Low-Density Residential (LR) property. With the PUD, Youmans said HDP would have more than twice the density it needs for its proposed development.
HDP entered into a contract with Frederick County last October to buy the former Frederick County Middle School site for $3.9 million. The company has the right to back out of the deal if its rezoning request and site plan are not approved by the city.
A public hearing on the PUD request is scheduled for the Planning Commission’s business meeting on Oct. 20 at Rouss City Hall. The panel’s recommendation will then be forwarded to City Council for a final decision.
Site work at the former Winchester Memorial Hospital, 333 W. Cork St., is expected to begin this month. As proposed by HDP, the $50 million senior-living center will include 107 independent-living apartments, 24 assisted-living dwellings, 34 memory-care units and several in-house amenities including a spa, swimming pools and a beauty salon.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.