WINCHESTER — Two long-gestating residential developments proposed by Chicago-based Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) are expected to get underway later this year.
HDP President Todd Bryant said on Tuesday that numerous issues have held up construction of the two projects — a senior-living center in the former Winchester Memorial Hospital on West Cork Street and a townhouse and age-restricted apartment complex on Linden Drive — but things are finally falling into place.
"COVID was really a challenging time for senior housing, with historic occupancy lows because no residents were moving into senior housing and the capital markets, financing, just really drying up," Bryant said. "Over the last couple of months, everything has turned around."
HDP plans to convert the former hospital at 333 W. Cork St. into a five-star residential community for seniors. It is expected to include 107 independent-living apartments, 24 assisted-living dwellings, 34 memory-care units and several in-house amenities including a spa, swimming pools and a beauty salon.
The redevelopment project was approved by City Council in March 2019, and site work was expected to begin in October 2020, but little work has been done.
Bryant said on Tuesday he regrets the delay but is confident everything will soon be in place to allow HDP to move forward with the $85 million project.
"Without a doubt, there's a level of responsibility that we have to the city, to the community, to the residents to get this project started," he said. "Construction prices have increased but we've absorbed it and we're ready to get started. I understand this project is really important to the community."
Bryant said financing has been secured for the senior-living center, "so we look to start that project probably in the next few months."
"I'm very excited about the project," he said. "I think it's going to be very dynamic and we want to get this going."
Similar circumstances have held up HDP's plan to build up to 143 two- and three-bedroom townhouses on a 13.1-acre site at 441 Linden Drive and an adjacent age-restricted 160-unit apartment complex on 9.6 acres at 301 Linden Drive.
Bryant said another reason for the delay of that development, which was approved by City Council in February 2021, is HDP's recent decision to hire a new architectural firm, Lessard Design of Vienna, Virginia, to design the apartment building for people age 55 and over.
"We took a step back and paused because we wanted to get the right design team in place," he said.
HDP has not yet selected a firm to design and build the townhouses, but Bryant said the company has chosen a finalist and expects to sign contracts with the undisclosed company "within the next couple of days."
HDP has already purchased the 22.7 acres on Linden Drive and, in September, demolished the former Frederick County Middle School that was vacated in August 2016 with the opening of a new school at 4661 N. Frederick Pike.
The initial development plan for Linden Drive expired in February, one year after it was approved by City Council, so HDP resubmitted the plan last month and the Winchester Planning Commission voted 6-1 on Tuesday to recommend its re-approval. The measure now goes to the Planning and Economic Development Committee for further review, then to council for a final decision.
"We are prepared to start that project later this year," Bryant said of the townhouses and age-restricted apartment building. "I'm really excited with where we're going with that."
